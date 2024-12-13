Needham Market have completed the loan signing of young Watford forward Jake Watkiss ahead of tomorrow’s Vanarama National League North clash up at Southport (3pm).

The 19-year old joined Watford in July 2023 from Stevenage, where he played for their under-18s, and has since been ever present in the Hornet’s under-21s squad.

Watkiss, who had a loan spell with National League South promotion hopefuls Farnborough earlier this season, featuring in one game off the bench in October, is considered to be a set-piece specialist.

Needham Market FC is delighted to announce the loan signing of Jake Watkiss from Sky Bet Championship side Watford. https://t.co/TySW07Kgve#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/QUPPh5SrtT — Needham Market FC (@needhammktfc) December 13, 2024

Accoridng to Transfermarkt he is predominantly a centre forward but is also comfortable playing out wide on the left or can also be deployed in centre midfield.

Needham Market assistant manager Tom Rothery said of the player who is available to feature at Southport tomorrow: “A great addition for us, it’s really pleasing that Jake wanted to come to us and Watford are also happy for him to come and gain great experience with us.

“Jake has done really well for Watford U21s so we’re excited to see what he will offer to us but I’m sure he will be a really good addition.”

Needham Market have announced a second loan signing in seven days with Jake Watkiss adding to Liam Cross Picture: NMFC

The club’s statement added they wish to place on record their thanks to Charlie Daniels for his assistance in making the deal happen.

Watkiss becomes the second loan player with a professional background to join the Marketmen on loan in a week, with former Northampton Town midfielder Liam Cross coming over from Brackley Town ahead of last weekend.

The 21-year old started his career at The Cobblers, making nine senior appearances for the club among loans to St Ives Town, Tamworth and Leamington, before joining The Saints upon departing Northampton in June 2023.

Cross, who can play either centre-midfield or as a winger, spent last season on loan to Gloucester City, and following made his debut in Tuesday’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final penalty shootout victory at home to Ipswich Wanderers.

Needham Market had a new signing on display against Ipswich Wanderers in the Suffolk Premier Cup in Liam Cross Picture: Ben Pooley

He started on the right wing in what proved ot be a goalless draw with the holders going through 3-2 from the spot after what manager Kevin Horlock described as “the worst penalty shoot-out I have ever witnessed”.

Wanderers’ Teon Leggett had his effort saved by Marcus Garnham, Rhys Henry hit the underside of the crossbar and Chris Casement and Ben Stannard scored either side of Henry Barley shooting over.

Craig Brand saved from Needham’s Luke Ingram and Tevan Allen shot wide inbetween Jake Dye and Ben Hunter netting, before skipper Keiran Morphew scored the decisive penalty to send the Marketmen into the final four.

They will join AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United in the semi-final draw along with the winners of next Tuesday’s tie between Leiston and and an Ipswich Town XI.

Kevin Horlock’s Needham go into tomorrow’s return to league action away to 14th-placed Southport second bottom in the standings and four points from safety.