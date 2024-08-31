Needham Market travel up to Warrington Town today (3pm) still in search of their first win since promotion to the Vanarama National League North – but manager Kevin Horlock is far from panicking having seen his side pick up their maiden point, writes Drew Kendall.

Saturday's trip to Radcliffe saw the Marketmen get off the mark with a 1-1 draw, courtesy of Ben Hunter's first Needham goal. The equaliser for Kevin Horlock's side came in the 70th minute after they fell behind just shy of the hour mark.

Hunter spoke of his confidence of the team's potential this season after the draw in Greater Manchester.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock is not concerned about his newly-promoted side’s winless start to the campaign believing they are still ‘acclimatising’ to the level Picture: Mark Westley

“I think we were resolute and fully deserved the point and maybe could have nicked all three,” he said. “I think the performances have been there, but I think we haven't had the rub of the green.”

The Marketmen then fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Alfreton Town, who finished fifth last season, on Monday after Jed Abbey struck twice for the visitors – with his second taking a double deflection past Marcus Garnham in the Needham goal.

Manager Horlock said: “It was a difficult game for us to come into, they're quite direct and, give them credit, they're good at what they do, and I just thought we struggled in that.

Jamie McGrath curls a shot from the edge of the box in the draw against Radcliffe on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

“I thought we dealt with the long balls quite well defensively, but you can only do that for so long. I think on the turnover we needed to be a little bit braver and play, but we then started giving it back and playing into their hands a little bit and going longer.”

The Marketmen, who were without Kyle Hammond and all-time record appearance maker Luke Ingram through injury, were boosted by the return of Ollie Fraser and Dylan Williams. Northampton Town-loanee Josh Tomlinson, who signed for the club on Friday, was also involved.

The 18-year-old centre-back holds two club records at the Sky Bet League One outfit, having become the Cobblers’ youngest ever first-team debutant and goalscorer.

Needham go in search of their first victory of the campaign at Warrington Town tomorrow (3pm), who have won two of their five matches, before travelling to Hereford on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Ben Hunter scored his first goal for Needham Market in the 1-1 draw away to Radcliffe after signing in the summer from AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

While his side bottom of the early standings, Horlock stressed there is no need for concern.

“Alarm bells aren't ringing, we're still getting acclimatised to this level,” he said.

“I think the biggest difference I've noticed is physically teams are a lot bigger, a lot stronger, a lot quicker, more direct.

“We've got to get used to that sooner rather than later, but then we've got to have the strength and courage to then impose ourselves.

“We are going to have to go a little bit more direct at times, but we're going to have to do it a bit better where we play into better areas.”