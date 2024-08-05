Magic Smalls netted an early goal-of-the-season contender as Stowmarket Town progressed to the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at home to Histon on Saturday.

Matthew Allan gave the away side the lead on 24 minutes before Stow’s new signing, the brother of Charlotte FC attacker Tyger Smalls, equalised after half an hour with a stunning left-wing free kick from just inside Histon’s half that looped over visiting goalkeeper Sam Roach, who was caught in no-man’s land.

Stow’s chances of making a winning start to their 2024/25 campaign were thrown into doubt when Kalum Benham received a second yellow card 22 minutes from time, but David ‘Bart’ Lorimer’s side completed the turnaround just two minutes later, when new captain Reece Langridge headed home Igor Grabowski’s inswinging corner.

The Old Gold & Blacks will host fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Cornard United in the next round on Saturday, August 17 (3pm) after a Louie Arnold hat-trick secured a 3-0 victory for Gary Monti’s side over visiting Fakenham Town. It came on what was the newly-promoted club’s return to the competition.

The dual-registered Bury Town forward netted two goals inside 15 first-half minutes before scoring his third midway through the second half.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers and Harleston Town will meet in the preliminary round after they both cruised to victories on Saturday.

Stowmarket Town goalscorer Reece Langridge is all smiles at the final whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton

Alex Cross’ Greens stormed to a 4-1 win at home to higher-league Mildenhall Town. Hayden Lambert gave the hosts the lead after four minutes but Phil Weavers’ side levelled proceedings just before half-time via Alfie Connor’s free kick.

But the Julius Martin Lane outfit stunned their opponents in the second period with goals from Mason Newman, Ryan Sharman and Callum Howe.

They will host the Magpies on Saturday, August 17 following Harleston’s 4-0 home dispatching over fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division opponents Heacham.

Danny Crow’s side's first victory of the 2024/25 campaign was ensured with two goals either side of half-time, as Nathan Stone and Josh Durham netted before the break, and Rob Turner and Harry Hawthorne scored in the second half.

Magic Smalls (right) scored a goal-of-the-season contender for Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Brantham Athletic are also through to the next round, where they will travel to White Ensign, after a 2-0 win at Shefford Town & Campton. Callum Griffith and Leo Morley-Robertson were on target for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Newmarket Town got their season under way with a 3-1 victory at home to March Town to book their place in the preliminary round.

The Jockeys, who are looking forward to their first season as a Step 4 club, headed into the break 2-1 to the good courtesy of goals from Jose Santa De La Paz and Isaac Maynard, before they wrapped up the victory with a debut goal from Stan Leech.

Rob Turner dribbles through Heacham’s defence. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Michael Shinn’s side will travel to either Wroxham or Walsham-le-Willows in the next round after the pair played out a 1-1 draw at Trafford Park, in which Ethan Garcia equalised for Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side with a stunning second-half solo effort – finishing from an acute angle after he picked up the ball just inside Wroxham’s half.

The replay will take place tomorrow (Tuersday, 7.45pm), as will Thetford Town’s clash with Ipswich Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Baddingham Road on Saturday, and Ely City’s trip to Mulbarton Wanderers, following their 1-1 draw, in which Ashley Dobson netted for Guy Habbin’s side.

There were heavy 5-1 and 4-1 defeats for Lakenheath and Long Melford respectively at the weekend. Trevor Collins’ Heath side, whose only goal came through substitute Ethan Flack, were undone at Jamie Cureton’s new-look Cambridge City on Sunday while Liam Joyce is still waiting for his first win as Melford boss as his outfit were beaten at home Downham Town. Freddie Pheby was on target for the hosts on Saturday.

Nathan Stone scored for Harleston against Heacham. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Elsewhere, Kirkley & Pakefield and Hadleigh United suffered 2-0 defeats, at Great Yarmouth Town and Gorleston, while Sheringham beat visiting Woodbridge Town 2-1 and Halstead Town fell to a 2-1 loss at Harpenden Town.

Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup extra prelminiary round replay fixtures:

Walsham-le-Willows vs Wroxham (7.45pm)

Ipswich Wanderers vs Thetford Town (7.45pm)

Mulbarton Wanderers vs Ely City (7.45pm).