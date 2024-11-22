2It was close to being the ultimate birthday present for Luke Ingram on Saturday with his historic 135th goal for Needham Market finally arriving, with only the team’s progress in the Isuzu FA Trophy spoiling the perfect bus party home to Suffolk.

The Ipswich-based player had put himself level with Sam Newson’s club record goals haul nine games ago with four first-half goals in a 12-0 annihilation of Long Melford in the Suffolk Premier Cup at Bloomfields.

But injury meant the forward, who had quipped he was targeting breaking through the 500 appearance barrier at the same time to ‘make it easy for the club’, was left watching the next five from the sidelines.

Needham Market forward Luke Ingram put away this stoppage-time penalty to set a new club record for an indvidual goalscorer at the club Picture: Ben Pooley

The magical double disappeared when he was unable to register his first Vanarama National League North goal in the 1-1 home draw with Spennymoor Town on November 2.

But after two more opportunities to get it done passed, it was in the glow of still celebrating his 32nd birthday less than 24 hours earlier that his landmark moment arrived.

Having gone close in open play on a number of occasions he finally found a way past George Willis from a 95th minute penalty on what was his 503rd appearance (Newson’s 134 goals coming in an amazing 238 outings).

Needham Market forward Luke Ingram (right) with his family who presented him with a 500 shirt to mark his landmark appearance for the club ahead of hosting Spennymoor Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“I’m Obviously really proud and really delighted to tick the achievement off,” said Ingram of a moment his family sadly could not be around to witness.

“I knew it was coming for a little while but just struggled to get over the line. It’s been a bit of a goal drought lately so I’m just really pleased to get it done and it’s a lovely feeling, though I’d trade any goal I score for the team doing well. That was the only thing missing, the result.”

He revealed despite the 3-2 defeat - with substitute Seth Chambers converting a Tevan Allen cross in the 64th minute after trailing 2-0 at the break before the hosts added a third ahead of Ingram’s last-gasp penalty reply - there was a few drinks and a toast to the new record holder on the journey back from Derbyshire.

And despite Kevin Horlock and Tom Rothery’s side being second bottom and six points from safety as they turn their attention back to league duties ahead of the long trip to Merseyside to face fellow strugglers Marine – who are one point and one place above them - there is a real sense of now finding their feet at the level.

Luke Ingram missed several chances to break Needham Market's goalscoring record from open play at Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy before doing so from a stoppage-time penalty Picture: Ben Pooley

“It was a disappointing result, but, and this might sound deluded, it was a really good performance and I think we sort of feel like we’ve turned the corner, at least in the last week or so,” he said.

“It’s been tough, but I feel like we’re finally getting to grips with it and we’ve got 30 games left. So now it’s time to show that we can definitely cope at this level.

“There’s a little bit of a gap to make up now, but I don’t feel like we’re in any way out of the race at all.”

Needham Market assistant manager Tom Rothery (near) and manager Kevin Horlock saw their side exit the FA Trophy at divisional rivals Alfreton Town despite a late rally from 3-1 down Picture: Ben Pooley

Tomorrow’s game is followed quickly by an away trip to Leamington, who currently lie 13th in the table on Tuesday (7.45pm) with every game now a chance for Ingram to take the club’s goalscoring record on.

And he revealed he wants to stay with them and test himself at the highest level he can for as long as he can, hoping he has a good number of seasons to go still at Bloomfields.

“As long as the club want me, this is probably where I’ll be,” he said.

“Hopefully, injury permitting and the body holding up, I can get some more goals that will hopefully keep us in the league and then look to kick on.

“It’s going to be harder to get the goals I was getting, obviously, at this level, but I’d much prefer playing with this challenge and this level of football than getting extra goals, personally.”

Reggie Lambe – who scored on international duty with Bermuda – is set to return for tomorrow’s trip to the north west while Danny Cullum will continue to hold onto the number one shirt with Marcus Garnham serving another two games of his three-game red card suspension.

Marketwomen progress without kicking a ball

Meanwhile, after receiving a home walkover against Haverhill Town, who had previously notified them they were unable to field a side, in the MH Goals Ltd Suffolk Women’s Cup, Needham Market Women played in the league instead.

They ended up losing 2-1 away to Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers on Sunday to leave Warren Lewis-Claxton’s side second bottom of the East Region Women’s League Premier Division.

The Marketwomen host mid-table Enfield Town on Sunday (2pm).