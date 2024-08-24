Needham Market have signed Northampton Town’s history-making defender Josh Tomlinson on loan until the end of December, making him their seventh summer signing since promotion to Step 2.

The 18-year-old centre-back holds two club records at the Sky Bet League One outfit, having become the Cobblers’ youngest ever first-team debutant and goalscorer.

Tomlinson, who will be available in time for Vanarama National League North new-boys Needham’s away game at Radcliffe in Greater Manchester this afternoon (3pm), was aged 15 years and 336 days when he lined up at home to Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in 2021/22.

The Kettering-born player, who will wear the number 19 shirt for the Marketmen, has since made four further first-team appearances, all in the EFL Trophy, including a goal against Arsenal U23s on October 18, 2022, becoming the Cobblers’ youngest ever goalscorer, aged 16 years and 321 days.

Tomlinson signed his first professional contract the following month, having played a record amount of times for Northampton’s Under-18s team, having become the youngest player to do so at the age of just 13.

He was someone Needham have faced in their previous division, having been on loan at St Ives Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central last season having also taken in spells at Harborough Town in 2022/23 and Barwell later the same season.

Needham Market have welcomed Josh Tomlinson on loan following promotion to the Vanarama National League North

Needham Market’s assistant manager Tom Rothery told the club website of their seventh summer signing: “We’re really pleased to get him on board, we were really impressed with him last season at St Ives and tried to acquire him on loan in the summer, but it didn’t quite happen. We’re really pleased to get this all done in time for tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) game.

“He will add depth to the squad and quality. He is a really tenacious, combative central defender with good quality in possession also, so he will fit in well.”

Needham have been playing long-serving unrelated players Kieron Morphew and Dan Morphew as their preferred centre-back partnership with the former their captain. The latter was named as SuffolkNews’ man-of-the-match in Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Scunthorpe United.

Despite being without a point from their opening three matches, manager Kevin Horlock has said he believes his side have shown they can compete at their new-found Step 2 level.

Meanwhile, Needham’s club statement on Tomlinson’s arrival ended by saying: “The club would like to place on records it’s thanks to Northampton, and in particular first-team coach Marc Richards, for agreeing to the loan.”