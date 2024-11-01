Needham Market will go into tomorrow’s Vanarama National League North home clash with Spennymoor Town (3pm) with a hefty injury list – but with their management team looking for a reaction to a 7-1 humbling.

Ipswich Town loanee Nico Valentine is set to be a long-term absentee, with a hamstring injury – continuing his injury-plagued time on loan from Ipswich Town, which he had recently spoke to SuffolkNews about looking to put behind him.

At the same time, the club’s all-time appearance maker, and joint record goalscorer, Luke Ingram, is set to also miss the weekend fixture after taking a heavy fall on Buxton’s artificial surface in the 7-1 defeat.

Nico Valentine scored his first Step 2 goal for Needham Market on Saturday but also suffered a hamstring injury Picture: Ben Pooley

While the winger may need an X-ray to determine the severity of a suspected bruised bone or worse, Kyle Hammond could also be ruled out. The midfielder, who is the club’s joint league top scorer this season, was substituted at Buxton with the same Achilles issue that saw him sidelined earlier this season.

Saturday’s game – where Needham will look to lift themselve off the foot of the table – is also set to be too soon for captain Keiran Morphew (groin), who could return for Tuesday’s trip to Rushall Olympic (7.45pm).

Fellow centre-back Dan Morphew (calf) is expected to be out for two weeks, while left-back Tommy Smith (back) faces a fitness test.

Needham Market assistant manager Tom Rothery Picture: Ben Pooley

Rothery wants reaction to 7-1 defeat

Needham Market assistant manager Tom Rothery has called on his team to show a reaction to last Saturday's 7-1 defeat at Buxton in the Vanarama National League North, writes Drew Kendall.

The loss leaves the Marketmen at the foot of the table on goal difference, but only three points from safety.

Rothery said: “Our success last season was no fluke, it took hard work on and off the pitch so we know what’s expected.

“How we get there may be cliche, but back to basics is the only place to go after a result like that.”

The Needham assistant boss however admitted the club's current injury list has not helped matters.

“Getting players out of the treatment room and on the pitch will certainly help,” he said.

“Players believing in themselves would also help but that’s not just a switch on or off thing.

“Clearly confidence is low but only we can change that so we need to work harder, stick to how we want to play to help us get the results we want and stick together. Be braver in and out of possession.

“Whilst we started reasonably well, most of the goals, probably aside from the sixth, are all avoidable by defending better.

“The second one’s a deflection, but even with that one we aren’t tight enough, and we should know that.

“But if we weren’t aware, giving teams time around the edge of your box is generally going to result in either a goal or an effort on goal.

“The injuries are hurting us and we don’t seem to get any luck but ultimately, you get back what you put in and collectively we aren’t doing enough.”

When asked about a quick reaction when Spennymoor visit the Ecologic Stadium Bloomfields tomorrow (3pm), Rothery added: “That will certainly be the aim.

“The league is relentless. We are propping everyone up now so we can either take it and fold or show some character and resolve.

“I know how good the men in the changing room can be so now they and we need to show that in abundance and come out swinging.”