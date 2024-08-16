Luke Ingram’s main goal in 2024/25 is most certainly to do whatever he can to help defy the odds to keep ‘little Needham Market’ in their new plush surroundings up at Step 2 of the non-league pyramid.

But at the same time the forward has eyes for reaching two club landmarks – that are both now tantalizingly within reach – to further cement his name in the Marketmen’s folklore.

The 30-year-old, who has remarkably begun a 14th year at Bloomfields, goes into Needham’s historic first Vanarama National League North home game, against ex-EFL club Southport, tomorrow (3pm), just five goals away from taking over as the Reds’ record goalscorer.

Luke Ingram, seen in action in the season opener at Curzon Ashton in their newly-launched home kit, is looking to take over as Needham Market’s record goalscorer Picture: Ben Pooley

That accolade currently belongs to his former team-mate and friend Sam Newson, who astonishingly scored 134 times in just 238 outings at the mid Suffolk club.

Record-appearance holder Ingram (484 apps), who came through the football programme at West Suffolk College and made his introduction to senior football in Bury Town’s former feeder side Team Bury, is also closing in on 500 appearances for Needham.

After Kevin Horlock’s side conceded three second-half goals to lose their Step 2 opener 3-0 up in Greater Manchester against Curzon Ashton on Saturday, he stands on 484, leaving him requiring just 16 more for the magical milestone.

Luke Ingram on the ball for Needham Market in the Vanarama National League North opener at Curzon Ashton Picture: Ben Pooley

Ahead of a week which also sees Needham host Scunthorpe United, a club that only ended a 72-year stay in the Football League two years ago, on Tuesday (7.45pm), Ingram said: “It’s something that I never thought I would be anywhere near.

“I didn’t expect to be here for 14 seasons!

“Obviously it doesn’t mean anything, but just for me it’s something nice to tick off and hopefully it can make this season even more special than it’s already going to be.”

He also quipped: “I’ll try and make it easier (for the club) and do the goals and apps in the same game!”

Luke Ingram in Needham Market's new kit, which features a back of shirt plug for East Anglian Air Ambulance, in their Step 2 opener at Curzon Ashton Picture: Ben Pooley

Up against clubs with much more financial clout than themselves, the overwhelming majority of observers will feel Needham are embarking on a one-season tour of the level ahead of returning to whence they came.

But Ingram believes they will prove to be a surprise package, knowing what his team-mates and himself, under Horlock and assistant Tom Rothery’s guidance, are capable of.

“I think there’s nothing to worry about and we should go out and enjoy it,” he said.

“Obviously survival is the name of the game, quite clearly. It’s going to be hard as there’s going to be a few away games where you’re up against it.

“I think we’ve always been a good home team though and we’re going to pick up results at home.

“I think we’ll surprise people. I think we will do all right.

“Whenever we’ve played against clubs in the higher leagues we’ve always done well, and I think we raise our game.”

He added: “Our aim is definitely not just to stay up. We definitely want to do more than that.”

An opening day shock certainly looked on the cards on Saturday at half-time, going in goalless at Curzon Ashton, before two goals within two minutes arrived from the hour mark to quickly take the game away from them.

Boss Horlock felt they had been guilty of ‘playing within ourselves’ though did think there were some good things to take away.

“Disappointing overall, obviously the result, but there was positives to take from it and I'm hoping the lads believe that when you take the result away from the actual performance, there wasn't loads in it,” he told the club’s media team.

Southport will arrive off the back of a 3-1 opening-day win against Alfreton Town while Tuesday’s visitors Scunthorpe also tasted victory, 3-0 at Brackley Town.

Horlock said: “Obviously our home form is going to be massive this year. So, hopefully, we start next week with the mentality of front foot, aggressive, bodies forward, bodies in the box to create chances and hopefully score goals.”

This week has seen midfielder Patrick Brothers go on a ‘long-term loan’ to Ipswich Wanderers while Needham have signed a stadium naming rights deal which will see their grass pitch stadium referred to as 'The Ecologic Stadium – Bloomfields'. Ecologic are a national company and are becoming the club's stadium and energy partner. Needham’s 3G pitch venue will be known as 'The Ruby Homes Arena – Bloomfields’.

Meanwhile, Needham Market Women return to Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division action with the visit of St Albans City Women on Sunday (2.30pm).

Warren Lewis-Claxton’s side finished ninth last term, two places but 11 points above the drop zone.

Lina Nagib, Ellie Rossiter and Amber Cantwell have all joined AFC Sudbury while Alyssia Barret (midfielder), Tye Smith (forward), Chelsea Brett (full-back) and Mia Lockwood (defender) have all come in along with coaches Lee Skelton and Nick Sheldrick.