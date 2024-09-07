Last season’s title-winning campaign was built on Bloomfields being an unbreached fortress, but Needham Market have been unable to carry that important ingredient into their Step 2 debut, having seen a late Farsley Celtic goal go against them for a fourth straight home loss in Vanarma National League North this afternoon.

Kevin Horlock and his players left the pitch not knowing how they had ended on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline, having dominated the second half after what was a fairly even opening period based on chances.

But a lapse of concentration from a throw-in in the 82nd minute proved costly as the ball was able to be worked across to Danny Greenfield in space on the right fringe of the area and he fired in an excellent effort that flew inside the left-hand post.

Needham Market's Jamie McGrath is denied the opener by a goalline block from Farsley Celtic captain Connor Branson at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

It came after the Marketmen had squandered a host of chances to get themselves in front, including Jamie McGrath being denied by a goalline block from Farsley’s captain Connor Branson.

The defeat, which came off the back of successive wins on the road in the past week, saw them remain a place outside the relegation zone while their visitors moved up to eighth with their fourth victory from eight away matches, as they continue to sort out their home ground.

With goalkeeper Marcus Garnham (groin) and forward Luke Ingram (hamstring) Kevin Horlock’s named an unchanged side from the excellent 1-0 away win at Hereford on Tuesday which had been sealed through Jamie McGrath’s first-half finish.

Needham Market's Josh Tomlinson sends a header at goal during the 1-0 defeat to Farsley Celtic at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

The visitors from West Yorkshire, who had earned their survival in the division on the final day in each of the last five seasons, went into their longest trip of the season off the back of a 1-1 draw at Southport on Tuesday, which had followed a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Alfreton Town on the Saturday.

That game had been the last in charge for former professional Clayton Donaldson who along with assistant Danny Ellis had been relieved of their duties with director of football Pav Singh put in charge, with Sky Sports reporting him as becoming the highest ranking British Asian in the country in the dugout.

It was Needham who went close to take an early lead with Leeds United loanee goalkeeper DarryOmbang parrying away a strong strike from McGrath from inside the area after Lay had pounced on a poor pass from Cole Hyde in the seventh minute with good footwork seeing him create the chance for his team-mate.

Josh Tomlinson sent a back header towards goal following a Luke Ingram deep free kick being hoitsted back in but it was easily claimed by Ombang.

Substitute Needham Market's Adam Mills goes down under a challenge during the 1-0 defeat to Farsley Celtic at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

Farsley had gone quiet as an attacking force after a few early forays forward but went close with their first shot on Danny Cullum’s goal in the 16th minute with Ryan Watson’s 25-yard effort whistling just wide.

The action quickly resumed up the other end with Seth Chambers turning well in the box to work a bit of space but got too far under his shot.

A free kick from the visitors’ Danny Greenfield out on the left saw Cullum brought into action for the first time in the 20th minute, pushing out the fierce kick at his near post for a corner.

Kyle Hammond had a positive impact for Needham Market after coming off the bench on his injury return against Farsley Celtic Picture: Ben Pooley

A Needham breakaway a few minutes later saw a golden opportunity for Chambers to head them into the lead from Tevan Allen’s pinpoint cross, but the teenager failed to get a proper connection on it and glanced it well wide.

Allen’s next delivery came from a free kick on the right which went through to Tomlinson at the far post but the Norhampton Town loanee was unable to win the header against Tom Allan who held him off well.

Needham Market's Jacob Lay puts pressure on Farsley Celtic goalkeeper Darryl Ombang at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

The Celt Army displayed some neat approach play in the 33rd minute that went close to delivering them an opener. Bailey Sloane took a touch off Sam Leverett’s pass on the left fringe of the area before seeing his well driven shot beat Cullum but cannon off the underside of the crossbar and bounce clear.

In two minutes of added time McGrath won a header from a long ball against Allen but his header forward to chase onto was cleaned up by Ombang.

It had very much been a positive half from Needham, with the visitors, who did not manage to sustain any big periods of pressure, having only troubled them on a couple of occasions by passing their way through the middle.

The Celts began the second period with Allan screwing a long range effort well wide after Ben Atkinson’s self-teed up effort was charged down while Allan soon saw a header from Watson’s deep free kick easily held.

Both sides then made a change with Adam Mills, returning from injury, replacing Chambers in the 55th minute, after Manasse Mampala had come on for Leverett.

On the hour mark, Needham almost got their noses in front with Lay doing well to hold off captain Connor Branson after winning a pass over the top from Kieran Morphew but after getting into the box he could only life his shot into the side netting.

Kyle Hammond, also returning from injury, replaced Hunter in the home midfield a few minutes later.

And he was almost involved in the breakthrough on 64 when swung in a short corner which saw Ombang make a mess of claiming it under pressure from Lay and the ball fell to McGrath seven yards out but he was denied by a last-ditch block on the line by Branson before The Celts eventually got the danger clear.

Needham’s strong spell continued with Jake Dye’s cut-back finding Lay in the box but the former Ipswich Wanderers player lifted it over the crossbar.

It was to be his last action with Dylan Williams, a third player who had returned to the squad from injury, replacing him on 68 with youngster Harley Curtis also coming on for captain Kieran Morphew.

With less than 15 minutes to go Hammond fired in a deep free kick at goal that saw Ombang punch clear this time, having also had to turn a cross-cum-shot over his bar as the Marketmen continued to search for a breakthrough.

Ombang was booked for time wasting at a free kick in the 80th minute as the visitors looked to take some sting out of the game in a sign that they would be happy with a point.

But against the run of play they took the lead following a throw-in a coupe of minutes later. Needham failed to keep them pinned in and the ball ran across to Greenfield on the right edge of the penalty area with his shot arrowing inside the left-hand corner of Cullum’s goal to stun the hosts.

The Suffolk side looked to quickly reply to the setback with Tomlinson unable to get his head on an Allen deep cross at the far post while Mills found the side-netting with a frustrated effort out on the byline.

A roar from the home fans greeted the news seven minutes of stoppage time was to be played but they had to wait for the fourth of those before their side threatened again, with Dye cutting into the area before blazing over on his weaker left foot.

In the final minute Farsley had a good chance to put the result beyond doubt when Robbie Fox broke in a three on two, but after he found fellow sub Mampala who ran through dangerously, his shot was far too weak to trouble Cullum.

The final whistle soon sounded with Needham players crestfallen at the final result with the game having been in the palm of their hands.

They will now have to dust themselves down and begin a week of focusing on their entry into this season’s Emirates FA Cup with equivalent-level St Albans City visiting Bloomfields next Saturday (3pm) in a tough-looking second qualifying round tie.

Needham: Cullum, Dye, Smith, K Morphew (cpt) (Curtis 69’), D Morphew, Chambers (Mills 55’), Lay (Williams 68’), Allen, McGrath, Hunter (Hammond 62’), Tomlinson. Unused sub: Fraser.

Booked: None.

Farsley: Ombang, Allan, Branson (cpt), Assenso (Fox 65’), Sloane, Leverett (Mampala 54’), Watson, Hyde, Atkinson, Greenfield, Stephenson. Unused subs: Youmbi, Kiwomya, Fielding.

Booked: Watson (33’), Branson (57’). .

Attendance: 519.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Jacob Lay. If his finishing had been better the dimuitive attacking midfielder would have ended up on the winning side, and that sums this game and Needham’s performance up.