The New Year bring fresh hope and feelings of change in the air. This is embodied by two of our clubs who change their captain with the changing of the calendar year.

At a frosty but picture perfect Stowmarket Golf Club, outgoing captains Ian Hayes, Jane Jewers, Roger McGregor and Ollie Grogan putted out on the 18th green to signify the end of their tenure.

This was followed by the ceremonial Driving-In of new captains Stuart Harland (Men’s), Pat Partridge (Ladies), Stuart Pearce (Seniors) and Finley Edwards (Juniors).

Stowmarket Golf Club’s new captains. From left: Finley Edwards (Juniors), Stuart Harland (Men’s), Pat Partridge (Ladies), Stuart Pearce (Seniors). Picture: Jon Markham

A Texas Scramble competition then ensued and in a foreboding of what maybe to come in 2025, the captain’s team romped to victory with an amazing 53 points.

Haverhill GC

Haverhill Golf Club also change their captaincy in January. In similar fashion to Stowmarket, the previous captains putt out on the 18th green before the new captains Drive-In. Congratulations to Terry Lyons and Carol Salmon on their successful year. The new captains for 2025 will be Lee Russell (Men’s) and Verity White (Ladies). There followed a presentation in the warmth of the clubhouse to officially handover the reigns, and a chance for the new captains to address the members of their visions for the year ahead.

Suffolk County Cups

Suffolk Golf can be very proud of its array of Men’s and Ladies inter-club knockout trophies, there really is something for every handicap bracket. Ahead of the new season let us take this opportunity to learn about the varied and historic trophies that so many of our fellow club members will be aiming to play in. As I often say, it really is a great honour to represent your club. We start with the Ladies Inter-Club Knockouts.

Weston Trophy

The ‘Champions League’ of Suffolk Ladies Golf is the Weston Trophy. Each club chooses five players to play scratch singles matchplay. There are three divisions, and two leagues within the top two divisions. There is promotion, relegation and play-offs which make this a most intriguing tournament. The original idea for the trophy, donated in 1980 by Toodles Weston, was to give the best players in Suffolk singles matchplay experience in readiness for potential County Team call-ups.

Haskell Trophy

Whilst on the theme of scratch events, the Haskell Trophy pits the two best golfers from every club in a 36-hole match, straight knockout. Playing a foursomes format over that distance, with lunch after 18 holes, there is plenty of opportunity for swings in momentum. Only selecting two players also means that more clubs have a chance to compete.

Stearn Trophy

Foursomes is also the order of the day in the Stearn Trophy, which is an expanded version of the Haskell. Six golfers in three pairs play 18 holes in the morning, and a further 18 in the afternoon for a total of six points. The Stearn is contested by handicapped players from 8.6-19.0, and each match will involve shots given to the higher pair.

Rosemary ‘Bud’ Pratten, current organiser of the Stearn, told me: “It’s quite a test of endurance, especially as it’s played on neutral courses, with great pride and friendly rivalry involved.” Each golf club sends a squad of eight players, with two substitutes allowed at lunchtime, only adding to the permutations and tactics possible.

Cranworth Trophy

The Cranworth Trophy is the oldest of the Suffolk inter club knockouts, having first been initiated by Lady Cranworth in 1936!

It has gone through many changes in its 89-year history but has the most brilliant format. The Cranworth sees a team of eight play two foursomes matches followed by four singles matches. Who you pick to play the foursomes and singles is the big decision as each match is worth one point for the win. With the Cranworth also being played on neutral venues, the decision of players ‘suitability’ to certain courses is often given much thought. Despite being played for by the highest of handicapped golfers in a county event, The Cranworth matches are always exciting affairs.

Now onto the men’s events...

Stenson Shield

A scratch matchplay eight-man team event that tests the best golfers at each club in two different formats. There are four foursomes matches played in the morning, followed by eight singles matches after lunch. With 12 points up for grabs, it is important that the make-up of the team is correct. Who plays foursomes, who plays singles, how do we us our two substitutes, who hasn’t played well in the morning?

Hambro & Tolly Cobbold Cup

Moving on to the two ‘handicapped’ cups, The Hambro & Tolly Cobbold. Both follow the same intriguing format but for different handicap/ability levels. Again eight players is the order of the day, with one ‘tactical’ substitution allowed. The format is foursomes matchplay over 36 holes but every hole counts. In standard matchplay once a team has won more holes than are left to play, they pick up the point and walk off the course. In the Hambro/Tolly however, you continue your match until the 18th green, morning and afternoon, then the team’s total number of holes won is added up.

The Hambro Cup is contested by those players who have a handicap index no higher than 9.4, and The Tolly Cobbold Cup is for players from 9.5 to 18.0 handicap index. With shots being traded in both competitions, it is not always wise to play your lowest players, and choosing the right players for the course you have been drawn on must be a factor.

With the demographic of golf such as it is, Suffolk Golf have also introduced trophies specifically for the senior sections. The Parks & Beaumont trophy are the Hambro & Tolly equivalent for senior men, and the Jubilee Shield is a team trophy specifically for senior ladies.

If you are a member of a Suffolk club, enquire as to how you go about getting involved with the teams. Aside from playing, the teams will need caddies, spectators and score relayers, which will all assist the captains on the day.

Have a great golfing week.