There was a new face in AFC Sudbury’s side that recorded a pleasing home win against a table-topping side on Saturday – and it has been claimed they fought off competition from higher-league clubs to get his signature.

Ben Isaacson, a 19-year-old predominantly left-sided defensive player though also capable of playing across the back line, had signed a two-year contract with Step 2 King’s Lynn Town last season.

The player who has some youth experience of international football with Wales featured six times in the Vanarama National League North last season before ending the campaign out on loan at Step 4 Bury Town.

Ben Isaacson started five games for King’s Lynn Town at Step 2 last season, and came off the bench once Picture: Tim Smith

Now Isaacson, who was released by Norwich City at the age of 16, finds himself in the middle of both those levels after agreeing a deal with Sudbury, having found himself surplus to requirements at The Linnets as the season kicked off.

AFC boss Marc Abbott had been tracking his situation over the summer and brought him in for training last Thursday before selling him the club and gaining his signature on Friday in time for a surprise debut at the weekend in the 3-0 home win against Stamford, as he covered the absence of Ryan Henshaw.

AFC Sudbury’s first-team general manager David Hennessey, who takes care of the paperwork, said: “There was a lot of interest for him from Step 2 and Step 3, but he trained with the boys last Thursday and really liked what we were about so signed Friday.

Ben Isaacson ended last season on loan at Bury Town from King’s Lyn Town but has now signed permanently for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“He played on Saturday and credit to him, he came in against a top of the league side and put in a really solid performance.

“By all accounts, not only is he a very good player but he’s got the right personality to fit into the group with what we're trying to do.”

Isaacson, who has also had a loan spell at Ely City at Step 5, made three substitute appearances for Bury across their last six matches in their promotion run-in last term.

On signing him, former professional Cole Skuse had said: “He's very athletic and very technically smooth. He's a really, good player.”

AFC Sudbury head into Saturday’s home game with new joint-leaders AFC Telford United (3pm) one point outside of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central play-off spots in eighth position after eight games, following the comfortable 3-0 victory against Stamford last weekend.

Callum Page and Josh Allen gave Abbott’s side a two-goal advantage at the break before Myles Cowling netted the Yellows’ third in second-half stoppage time for his first for the club since his summer move from St Ives Town.

Telford make the long trip from Shropshire with five wins from seven opening fixtures, having drawn one and lost one.

Meanwhile, AFC’s scheduled home game with St Ives Town on September 28 has had to be postponed due to the latter’s continued FA Cup involvement. A new date has yet to be arranged.

FA Youth Cup away day beckons

AFC Sudbury travel to Framlingham Town tonight in the FA Youth Cup looking to progress past the first round qualifying stage to keep up their impressive recent record in the national competition.

Craig Power’s side, who are captained by Stanley Richardson this season, have already knocked out Felixstowe & Walton United in their entry match in the preliminary round stage, winning 3-0 at The MEL Group Stadium on September 5.

Last year saw Sudbury’s under-18s reach the first round proper of the competition before bowing out at Leyton Orient. They would have to win three more games this year to reach the same stage, which is set to be completed by November 2, with the previous (third qualifying round) required to finish by October 14.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury will head to Woodbridge Town in the first round of this season’s Veo Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup in one of nine ties to be played next month after 25 teams entered this season’s competition.

Women return to action

AFC Sudbury Women had no game last weekend but return to FA Women’s National League Division One South East action on Sunday at second-placed Real Bedford (2pm).

Last time out, the Yellows chalked up their first away victory of the new season with a 2-1 scoreline over at Chesham United.

Megan Edwards’ first goal for the club, finishing from point-blank range from a great cross from Jess Allen, completed a comeback in Buckinghamshire a week ago Sunday.

Alex Penny had drawn Luke Mallett’s side level after applying a deft finish to a sumptuous throughball ahead of the interval.

The result has left them sixth in the early standings with two wins from four games.