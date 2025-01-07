AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has questioned whether he has players that have the stomach for a relegation scrap and said they will have to have 'a massive turnaround' following a third straight defeat.

The 2-1 home loss to Banbury United on Saturday saw the Yellows slip into the four-team drop zone in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table for the first time this season, following a sharp downturn in form.

Indeed, supporters had been talking about a play-off push - which Abbott had been quick to quash - when they were seventh only five games back.

Ryan Hewnshaw loses the ball in the Banbury area Picture: Richard Marsham

But with only one point being added to their tally since then, in the 1-1 home draw with Hitchin Town on December 14, Abbott has signalled he needs to now take action.

Speaking in his club X account post-match video on Saturday, he said: “Banbury had won the game in the first half being 2-0 up (Yaw Nantwi-Ofosu 23’, Daniel Jarvis 42’).

“Look, it might have looked like we gave it a go but in terms of chances and actually sustaining attacks, I don’t know if we did.

The Banbury goalkeeper denies AFC Sudbury striker Joe Neal at close range on a frustrating day Picture: Richard Marsham

“Of course (Liam Pearce’s 90th-minute equaliser) it made the ending a bit more frantic and I guess as a supporter it made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, but again, it’s points dropped.

“Look, with the momentum we’re on we need to look at things internally to what we do and how we do it. And obviously, look, we want players that are hungry to play for the club and have to analyse that moving forward.”

Asked how they can get out of their current malaise, with the gap to 18th-placed Bromsgrove Sporting just a point and with AFC holding two games in hand having just past their halfway point in the season, he replied: “Look, firstly I think everyone is beating everyone in the league.

“Look, we’ve had some great moments here this year and I think we can get back to that.

Callum Page crosses the ball from a deep angle Picture: Richard Marsham

“You’re right, I think the group is a bit fragile at the moment which is not something that’s nice to see on the pitch.

“I think we need support from everyone. We need the backing of the players and look, we need as coaching staff to really get around them and ensure that these individuals that are very good players can raise their levels.

“Look, ultimately we can’t keep conceding the goals we’re conceding so that’s something to look at individually and as a team as well. But also what got us into the position this year was how free-scoring we were and how free-flowing we were attacking-wise and you probably haven’t seen a lot of that, especially supporters.

“I think ultimately if you’re a supporter going home tonight thinking ‘cor, that was a tough watch’ I agree; I think we have to apologise for the first half performance. It was nowhere near good enough and what is required to be in this league.

“I think moving forward we need a massive turnaround in terms of what we do and that’s something for us to really look at, digest and analyse moving forward.”

Congratulations to Men's first team captain @Jake_Turner1 on making 150 appearances for the club. Legend! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/MsEmL2QQtq — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) January 4, 2025

A largely forgettable game for many held extra significance for AFC Sudbury captain Jake Turner as it marked his 150th appearance for the club, having returned for a second spell from Coggeshall Town under Mark Morsley ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. He was presented with a penannt to mark the milestone ahead of kick-off by chairman Andrew Long.

AFC will look to break their barren run with two away games in the next week, but it is far from a kind starting assignment as they go to second-placed Stratford Town on Saturday (3pm) ahead of Tuesday’s trip to mid-table Harborough Town (7.45pm).

Late heartbreak for AFC Women

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Women returned to action with a 1-1 draw at third-placed Actonians on Sunday that felt like a defeat, having led from Eva Frazzoni’s first-half goal until substitute Molly O'Reilly snatched victory away in the 94th minute.

The result leaves Luke and Stefan Mallett’s side fifth in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East table ahead of hosting third bottom Chesham United on Sunday (2pm).