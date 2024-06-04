AFC Sudbury have completed the signing of former title-winning defender Ryan Henshaw from Billericay Town.

The 30-year-old made more than 300 appearances for the Yellows in three spells at the club – having joined AFC as a 16-year-old in March 2010 – before he made the move to Heybridge Swifts from Sudbury in June 2017.

In his third spell at the club, Henshaw won the 2015/16 Ryman North Championship with the Yellows and was named in the league’s Team of the Season.

Ryan Henshaw returns to AFC Sudbury after seven years away from the club. Picture: Mecha Morton

The former Colchester United and England Schools Under-18 trialist also captained Bishop’s Stortford to the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division title in 2022/23 – their first title in 29 years – before joining Billericay Town last season.

As well as clinching a league title during his time at the RDA Stadium, Henshaw was named in the Isthmian Premier Team of the Season for 2021-22.

The news comes after it was announced that fans’ favourite Ben Hunter has departed AFC and manager Marc Abbott revealed the club set to confirm details of two new midfield signings.