After adding to their ranks with two new signings ahead of this weekend’s season opener, Stefan Mallett says AFC Sudbury Women’s second campaign in the FA Women’s National League will be about showing their progression.

The Yellows picked up after a slow start following a historic promotion to Division One South East to secure their Tier 4 status as they finished one place and eight points above the bottom two drop zone.

The Suffolk Women’s Cup holders retained 19 players and have now completed five signings, with central midfielders Georgie Morton and Amber Cantwell, following spells at Billericay Town and Needham Market respectively, the latest to be revealed.

Georgie Morton has signed from higher-league Billericay Town and Amber Cantwell (inset) from Needham Market Pictures: Nicholas Flexman

And assistant manager Stefan Mallett, who runs the team with his brother Luke, has revealed they are not done yet as they look to’better last season’ with a finish above 10th.

Ahead of a trip to newly-relegated Chatham Town in their opening fixture on Sunday (2pm), he said: “I think what we've managed to do this off-season is really enhance what we already had which is technical players and bring in that little bit of football pyramid experience more than anything else.

“There is more to come, still two, potentially three as we’re looking to have two players for each position.”

Amber Cantwell has signed for AFC Sudbury Women from Needham Market Picture: Nicholas Flexman

He described attacking midfielder Morton, who stepped away from playing last season as she recovered from a hamstring injury, as ‘a fantastic signing’.

He said: “She has come from Billericay where she was a fans’ favourite there before leaving last season after having a few injuries issues.

“I believe she played a big part in them going from Tier 4 to Tier 3 and we’re happy to have her on board.

“She has featured in two of the last three games and she is a real technical player.”

Jess Allen scored four goals as AFC Sudbury Women signed off pre-season with a 6-0 home win against Wroxham Picture: Nicholas Flexman

Cantwell is the sister of former Norwich City and now Glasgow Rangers player Todd and is also one he believes will help boost the quality of their squad to help ensure it is an even smoother ride to survival.

“I think she brings something slightly different to what we have got,” Mallett said.

“She's a real box-to-box threat who loves to get on the ball, much like Georgie.

“She's robust is the best way to put it. She's really physical and she's a very technical player who will, again, really suit us.”

Cantwell, who like her brother came through Norwich City’s youth programme before taking in spells at Cambridge United, Wymondham and Wroxham, is one of three players plucked from lower-league Needham Market. She re-joins proven goalscorer Lina Nagib and attacking full-back Ellie Rossiter in making the step up.

The other new addition comes in the form of former Hashtag United attacker Amy-Leigh Abrehart.

The new-look side, who will again be captained by Ronni Harrison, signed off pre-season in perfect fashion, with a 10-1 trouncing of Chelmsford City followed up by Sunday’s 6-0 thrashing of Wroxham which included four goals for Jess Allen.

“Luke said it in his post-match wrap-up that it was the first pre-season game where we've looked at it and gone ‘you know what, it was utter dominance’,” said Mallett.

“They played really well from back to front, passed the ball really well, kept the ball really well and what was also really impressive was the press, as well as from dead ball situations.”

The management duo will be hoping for more of the same in Kent.