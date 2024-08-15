His players may have come off the pitch in each of their two draws feeling frustrated but AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has been pleased with the character shown by his side in the opening week of the campaign.

Their second season in the Ptiching In Southern League Premier Central began with a 1-1 draw at relegated Banbury United on Saturday with Joe Neal’s one-on-one finish early in the second half replying to Adriel George’s 44th minute penalty.

Growing from that, debutant Myles Cowling had a goal ruled out for a controversial offside to leaves The Suds feeling hard done by.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott drew positives from Tuesday’s 2-2 home draw Picture: Mark Westley

It was then followed on Tuesday by a 2-2 scoreline at home to Biggleswade Town which saw AFC let a two-goal lead slip.

Tom Dickens’ 21st minute flicked effort from a corner was quickly followed up by a fine solo goal for Callum Page.

But Cyrus Babaie-Gumbs’ goal after 47 minutes turned the course of the game with Theophilus Ofori eventually completing the comeback they threatened three minutes from time.

Myles Cowling had a goal ruled out for a controversial offside decision on Tuesday Picture: Mark Westley

Substitute Liam Pearce saw a curling effort come back off the goalframe in added time to nearly win it for Sudbury, but Abbott declared himself happy to have got another point on the table ahead of hosting Royston Town on Saturday (3pm).

“This team at the moment have shown some character in both games which I really like to see,” he told the club’s X account.

“Now the focus turns to Royston at home on Saturday and making sure we again pick up some momentum and we will approach it to win it like we always do.”

He admitted ‘not managing key moments’ was their downfall in collecting all three points from Tuesday’s game, but was also relieved to have not ended up losing the game.

We are back at in at home on Saturday as we take on @RoystonTownFC in @SouthernLeague1 action.

It's a 3pm KO this Saturday but from 12 we will be showing the Ipswich Liverpool game in the clubhouse, plenty of reasons to get yourselves down to the MEL Group Stadium 🏟 pic.twitter.com/dVDADuR933 — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) August 14, 2024

He said: “Look, what this group didn’t do was go under and I thought they showed brilliant character to stay in the game when the momentum changed and to get a point was a positive in the end for us.”

He added: “Liam Pearce could have been a hero and won the game for us, but like I said to the players, ‘not losing that game was massive as teams are going to have spells in this league’.

“We are pleased to take a point and we are pleased to stay unbeaten.

“Yes, it should have been three but that is the nature of this level and it is great learning for us and what we are are about this year.”

Saturday’s visitors Royston will also be protecting an unbeaten start, having followed up the weekend’s 3-2 win at home to Barwell with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Bedford Town, having led 1-0 at half-time.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves fell to consecutive defeats, with Saturday’s 4-1 loss at home to Pinchbeck United followed by a 3-2 reverse away to Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday. They travel to Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday (3pm).