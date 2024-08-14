A record number of entries – leading to 175 races across the day – proved a fitting way for Sudbury Rowing Club to celebrate their popular regatta’s 150th anniversary.

The weather had disappointingly scuppered last year’s action on the River Stour, and despite having to install barriers to protect its inhabitants of protected water voles, there was no such worries heading into Saturday, August 3 with the sunshine beaming down.

With 26 clubs in action – including a representative from New Zealand – the home crews rose to the occasion with seven boats celebrating victory across the age ranges on the 650m course.

Members of Sudbury Rowing Club celebrated the history of the regatta over the decades with trophies and displays Picture: Mark Westley

In the Junior singles, Lilly Krohn triumphed by three lengths in WJ15 while Chalrie Murdoch came home first by a length in a time of one minute and 57 seconds in OpJ14 and Rory Fildes took victory in OpJ16.

The OpMix 4+ of Amelia Moule; Martha Bullen; Byron Bullen and Harry Moule, coxed by Antony Moule, were clear of the field in a time of 2:18.

There was a one-length win for the WMasE 4+ of Sophie Lovegrove; Jen Ward; Amanda Ashton and Tricia Fincham, coxed by Stephen Nichols.

WJ15 1x winner Lilly Krohn in action in the Sudbury Regatta Picture: Carl Bullen

Three lengths was the margin of victory for the OpMasD 4+ of Lee Adams; Tim Hysom; Trevor Chambers and Paul Adams, coxed by Rachael Basset, in 2:29.

Another masters crew were also left celebrating as the MxMasB 2x of Michelle Hurd and Brendan Flynn took the finish line by one length.

Sudbury Rowing Club chairman Andrew Blitt was pleased with how it went, with the history of the event celebrated via displays of commemorative photos and news clippings.

Sudbury’s Adrian Ablitt competing in the Op.Mas G/H 1x Ablitt Picture: Mark Westley

He said: "The racing was fast and furious with 26 clubs from all over the south-east of England sending competitors and we even had a representative of West End RC, Auckland NZ racing.

“All ages and levels of experience were well represented and there were many extremely close races during the day.

“The regatta started on time at 8.30am and, despite timetabling 175 races, we managed to finish almost exactly on time, just before 7pm.”

Tim Hysom, the regatta secretary, thanked the agencies – the Environment Agency, Babergh & Mid Suffolk Council and the Common Lands Trust – for working with the club to allow it to go ahead amid the concern for the water voles.

Sudbury Rowing Club's winning OpMix 4+ crew; (from left) Harry Moule; Byron Bullen; cox Antony Moule; Martha Bullen; Amelia Moule Picture: Sudbury RC

Sudbury Rowig Club's winning WMasE 4+ Winning crew; (from left) Tricia Fincham; Amanda Ashton; cox Stephen Nichols; Sophie Lovegrove; Jen Ward at the Sudbury Regatta Picture: Sudbury RC

He said that although the barrier work had restricted any cutting of vegetation along the meadow “our visitors still managed to catch glimpses of the fantastically close racing throughout the day with most visitors understanding the need for the restrictions given the increased visitor numbers caused by the event”.

Away from the racing, spectators were able to enjoy the usual favourites of the jazz band, the tea tent and the hog roast.