After revelling in his side pulling off an eighth straight win, Sudbury player-coach Cameron Greenhall has revealed their steadfast determination to not give up second place in Regional 1 South East.

The Blues head into a run of three straight home games, beginning with the visit of fifth-placed Shelford (3pm) in red-hot form.

Their latest success saw them show great character to recover from going 10-0 behind to win 36-26 away to Hertford, despite three yellows leaving them down to 13 players at one point.

Player-coach Cameron Greenhall has seen his side deliver eight straight victories Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a display which delighted Greenhall, keeping them two points ahead of Letchworth Garden City and three above Harpeden in the table, having played a game less.

“It’s obviously brilliant to get eight on the spin. There’s a great vibe at the minute,” he said.

"It’s important to note we started poorly, we went 10-0 down within about three minutes.

Sudbury return to Whittome Field on Saturday looking for a ninth straight win Picture: Mecha Morton

"We had one bad possession off the ball and they score off a lineout where we’re not too set but then the boys showed their bouncebackability and we actually played some of the best rugby we’ve played all season in parts of that game.

"We were incredibly accurate with the ball. We scored six very good tries.

"Hertford have won five games at home so they’re a tough side to beat at theirs.

"The only thing we need to work on is we got three yellow cards so we’ve just got to stop that happening.”

With local rivals Colchester 19 points clear at the top in the one promotion spot, the goal for Sudbury, who came eighth last term in their first season since promotion, is to make sure they finish the best of the rest.

“Yes, we’re staying there, we are,” said Greenhall, “it’s what we’ve been talking about in camp.

"We’ve just got to make sure heading into the last seven games that we remain disciplined and relentless in our standards which we’re trying to set and are obviously pretty high right now.”

He added: "I made a three-year plan and at the start of year two the slogan was ‘play to compete’ and we’re obviously competing incredibly well in a 12-man league.

“It’s 19 points behind Colchester but we have a game in hand so we’re hoping to make that 14 with a five-point win against Westcliff in the next rest week next weekend.

"We’re just going to try and be right behind Colchester so essentially they know we’re there.”

This weekend they take on a Shelford side who were the last to beat them, by a one-point margin 19-18 on October 21.

And Greenhall is looking to use their home advantage, with five of their last seven games at Whittome Field, to continue the feelgood factor and record a memorable finish.

"We love playing at home, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We obviously had a brilliant 11-try performance against Tring.

"We know exactly what Shelford are going to bring and we’ve got a game-plan ready to stop them but also allow us to score some points as well.

"We’re hoping for a big attendance and good support.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed fly-half Sam Rust, who has been resting a shoulder injury, and front rower Kurt Grimsey, recovering from a broken arm, are likely to be available again in a few weeks’ time.