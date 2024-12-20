The current crop of AFC Sudbury Academy students will have the chance to see how they match up against some of their most illustrious predecessors on Sunday.

The inaugural AFC Sudbury Academy Alumni Matches will take place on the club’s 3G pitch as two free entry hour games back-to-back from 1pm. It will involve existing sides across the boys’ and girls’ academies playing off against former pupils.

The in-situ boys, captained by Stanley Richardson, will go up against an ‘All-Stars’ side managed by the now departed founding coach, David Cannon, which will include the likes of early days graduates Ben Hunter, Harry Critchley and Jordan Blackwell. More recent names include England futsal-capped Bobby Badham, Jamie Bennett and current AFC attacker Liam Pearce.

Two of the academy’s biggest success stories, Liam Bennett and Josh Stokes, are set to be watching from the sidelines having got permission from Cambridge United, where the latter is on loan from Bristol City, to attend after training.

The girls’ all-stars includes Holly Kennard (Norwich City) and Ruby Sealey (Oxford United).

The in-situ girls’ side will be captained by Lucy Wickham.

The alumni matches were a long-held dream of Cannon’s along with fellow founding coach Danny Laws.

Cannon, who left his role which included managing AFC Sudbury Reserves on November 28, was offered taking part in it as part of his leaving gift, and said: “I am excited just to see the names that are on the list.

“Some I see quite regularly and some I’ve not seen for a long time, but they all have a story and, hopefully, we impacted all of them in a positive way.”

Cannon provided us with the following list of players who have indicated they are likely to be available to be involved on the day:

Boys’: Ollie Dunlop, Ben Hunter, Tom Dettmar, Kade Ivatt, Reece White, Brad Beevis, Aaron Pengelly, Milo Grimes, Jordan Blackwell, Strachan, Dylan Kirk, Joe Carroll, Curtis Harvey, Jack Plamer, Newland, ‘Big Fred Ambrose’, Harry Critchley, Josh Hughes, Matt Wooldridge, Liam Pearce, Jamie Eveleigh, Jamie Bennett, ‘Brae’, Ciaran Burke, Bob Rae, Bob Badham, Alfie Lambert, Jenson Goode, Lewis Spurgeon.

Girls’: Holly Kennard, Rub Sealey, Ruby Kilden (home from USA).

