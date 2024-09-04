Cornard United’s first victory back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division was doubly memorable, coming in a derby day success at Long Melford on Tuesday.

Gary Monti’s newly-promoted side had gone into the first competitive meeting with their local rivals for nine years having made a five-game winless start to the campaign, picking up just a single point.

But the early table now looks a lot more healthy for the Ards after jumping out of the relegation zone and above Melford, who have played a game more, on goal difference following a 3-1 victory at the Skyline Networks Stadium.

Cornard United celebrated promotion via the play-offs at the end of last season but have have found their first win at Step 5 hard to come by Picture: Mark Bullimore

The visitors hit Liam Joyce’s new-look side – having announced three further new signings this week – with a two-goal blitz inside the opening 11 minutes.

Louie Arnold managed to get the final touch on a goalmouth scramble following a seventh-minute corner, and fellow attacker Luke Spurling then took advantage of a free header at another flag kick four minutes later.

Melford got a foothold back in the game just after the half-hour mark when speedy teenager Josh Fenton-Jones was released by a good Ben Humphreys pass and chipped the advancing Ryan Lees.

Cornard United (red) bounced back from a 5-0 cup defeat at Bishop's Stortford Picture: Gerred Gilronan

But two refereeing decisions, giving one penalty and not another for what was seen as similar incidents at either end, was then said to have turned the game away from the hosts.

A Melford player was deemed to have handled a close-range shot which saw Arnold tuck away a 51st-minute penalty to extend Cornard’s advantage.

Minutes later, it was the home side calling for a penalty after a hand appeared to have stopped another close-range effort, though this time it was not given.

However, it came amid an under-par performance from Melford while there was little doubt that Cornard, who had found a trip to higher-league Bishop’s Stortford in the Emirates FA Cup in the first qualifying round on Saturday a step too far as they were thrashed 5-0, were deserved winners.

🚨NEW SIGNING! ✍🏼⚫️⚪️



Left sided player (left winger/left back), Caden Vine has joined Long Melford. ⚫️⚪️



Caden has impressed during pre season, and at the start of this season - so we’re glad to officially announce this lad! ⚫️⚪️



Welcome to Melford, Caden! ⚫️⚪️✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Pkkpr9p2dB — Long Melford FC (@Longmelfordfc) September 2, 2024

Melford had gone into the game off the back of a free weekend, but had been busy with Monday seeing them announce the signings of left-sided player Caden Vine (following trial), holding midfielder or defender Munashe Chirimuuta (Leiston Under-23s) and exerienced centre-back Harry Stoneham (Stanway Pegasus).

They added to last Tuesday’s announcement which confirmed that attacking midfielder Reuben Chinnery had joined them from Hadleigh United, though he had already made three appearances.

Joyce’s side, with four points from seven games, will look to bounce back at home to Kirkley & Pakefield, who have 11 on the board from eight to sit sixth, on Saturday (3pm).

🚨MUNASHE JOINS MELFORD! ✍🏼⚫️⚪️



Liam Joyce has added holding midfielder/defender, Munashe Chirimuuta to the squad. ⚫️⚪️



Munashe joins us from Leiston U23’s. ⚫️⚪️



Welcome to Melford, Nash! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RVGVZh94R0 — Long Melford FC (@Longmelfordfc) September 2, 2024

But they will be without summer signing Charlie Iglesias for that game and future ones after he went off with a knee ligament issue halfway through the opening period of Tuesday's match.

Meanwhile, Hadleigh United ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline at home to Downham Town, with Joel Glover having set up an interesting finish by halving the deficit 14 minutes from time.

The Brettsiders, who dropped to ninth in the early table, host a Lakenheath side on Saturday (3pm) who are set to be led by their former manager. Steve Holder, who had been assistant to Trevor Collins, has been put in interim charge following their four-game winless start.

🚨HARRY IS MELFORD!!⚫️⚪️



We are delighted to welcome the experienced centre-back, Harry Stoneham from Stanway Pegasus. ⚫️⚪️



Harry’s previous clubs include Witham Town and Dunmow. ⚫️⚪️



Welcome to Melford, Harry! ⚫️⚪️#JoyceysLions @M_Y_Media_ 🖌️🎨🖼️ pic.twitter.com/Fs9MgLUQWi — Long Melford FC (@Longmelfordfc) September 2, 2024

After a free weekend, Halstead Town saw Tuesday’s Essex Senior League Premier Division game with Athletic Newham postponed due to an FA Cup replay. But Mark McLean’s side did manage a last-minute friendly at the Milbank Stadium against fellow Essex side Toby FC.

The Humbugs will be donning their 145th anniversary kit for the first time when they return to competitive action at home to Stansted on Saturday (3pm), and they will be looking to christen it with their first three points of the season, having just a single to their name after four games.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves will look to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Diss Town when Leiston U23s visit this Saturday (3pm) ahead of strong starters Haverhill Rovers pitching up on Tuesday (7.45pm).