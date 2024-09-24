Harleston Town have completed the signing of Panashe Mundawarara from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Kirkley & Pakefield.

The attacking midfielder has played 11 times for the Magpies’ divisional rivals this season, but has made the switch to Danny Crow’s outfit.

The AFC Sudbury academy graduate, who became the Yellows’ youngest ever first-team goalscorer at 16 years and 195 days old in 2017, joined Kirkley last term and scored one goal in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Panashe Mundawarara has joined Harleston Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

The campaign before, Mundawarara played for Ipswich Wanderers, Woodbridge Town and Mulbarton Wanderers, where he played a combined 19 games, netting once.

Having also made six appearances for Brantham Athletic in 2019/20, Mundawarara enjoyed 28 matches in 2021/22 as he represented both Hadleigh United and Gorleston across the season.

Harleston currently sit 17th in the table, having played less games than the teams around them, and are in Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third-round action at home to Great Yarmouth Town tonight (7.45pm).

Panashe Mundawarara became Sudbury’s youngest ever first-team goalscorer at 16 years and 195 days old in 2017. Picture: Richard Marsham

The Magpies will then return to the league at home to 12th-placed Downham Town on Saturday (3pm).