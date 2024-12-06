After 38 years of devotion to football in Sudbury, including 25 in the club he has been described as being ‘instrumental’ in bringing into being, Phil Turner has stepped down as president of AFC Sudbury to glowing tributes.

The man who replaced him as chairman almost five years ago, Andrew Long, has led them by hailing his legacy in the town after the 80-year-old decided to relinquish the role for ‘various age-related reasons’.

“Phil Turner is Mr Sudbury football. Without Phil Turner there would not be any football in Sudbury,” he said.

Former chairman and president Phil Turner by the plaque that marks where he stands to support AFC Sudbury

“He was instrumental and the leading figure in putting the two clubs – Sudbury Wanderers and Sudbury Town – together when they (Town) had financial difficulties. He secured the future of both clubs by bringing them together to form AFC Sudbury in January, 1999. He has been part of the success of that club now for 25 years.”

Long had a plaque installed in the spot around two years ago where Turner, with his booming voice bellowing a familiar ‘come on Yellows’ stands by the clubhouse to watch home matches at The MEL Group Stadium.

“It says ‘in recognition of Phil Turner, ‘Mr Sudbury Football’ and that, to my mind, says it all,” said Long.

Phil Turner, back when he was chairman, presenting a club appearance record shield still held by former captain Sam Clarke Picture: Clive Perason

“Phil being Phil, he did not want it but he was the only person at Sudbury who did not want it.”

Turner, who stepped down from the board of directors around five years ago, is not sailing into the sunset yet though, as he is set to still continue helping with hospitality on match days and watching the men’s sides from his spot as much as he able to.

Jules Ankers worked closely with Turner as AFC’s club secretary following club stalwart Dave Webb stepping down, and also held a finance officer position amid other roles.

She said: “Phil Turner has been the guiding light of Sudbury football for a very long time, regularly bailing them out financially and being involved in the day-to-day running of the club until recently.

“He was always a person I could turn to for support and every time I did I would learn something new about the man that is Phil Turner.

“His time in America or the events of 9/11 or the subject matter of his paintings for example, there was much more than AFC Sudbury to him, although the club has always been a very large part of his life.

“Often I would call him to ask advice and end up with him emailing me his latest painting.

“I was naughty once and sent some of his photos to a friend of mine who works in Scotland in the arts world and teaches students; he was very complimentary towards the work that Phil was achieving but the ‘self-taught from YouTube’ Phil would not accept his work was that good. But I do hope that now he has more time, having stepped away from the club, that he continues to add paint to the canvas and creates artwork for him to enjoy.”

She added: “For those of us that were around for at least some of the time of his leadership, we will never forget all that he gave for football in Sudbury.”

