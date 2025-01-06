Hadleigh’s Isabel Chaplin has spoken of her pride at being promoted to the 2025 FIFA International Assistant Referee List.

The 23-year-old is one of seven new match officials from England to be approved by the FIFA Referees Committee.

Chaplin, who is an assistant referee on the Barclays Women’s Super League, will now be able to officiate FIFA sanctioned tournaments.

Suffolk’s Isabel Chaplin (centre) has been promoted to the 2025 FIFA International Assistant Referee List Picture: Suffolk FA

She said: “I am really proud to have been added to the list of FIFA Assistant Referees and it is a huge achievement!

“I am really looking forward to being able to continue to work with officials from across the world and to be able to travel the world, experience new cultures and make brilliant memories whilst doing what I love, is something I am very grateful for.”

Chaplin’s elevation to the FIFA list follows high-profile appointments in 2024 including being selected by the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Ltd) to take part in the Dallas Cup in America along with Bury St Edmunds-based Emily Heaslip.

In September, Chaplin was an assistant referee for two matches in Round One of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Luxembourg.

She was then an assistant referee for three UEFA Women’s Under-17 Qualifying matches in Malta in November. Later that month she was an assistant referee for three UEFA Women’s Under-19 Qualifying matches in Serbia.

Chaplin continued: “It is an exciting thought to have the opportunity to inspire young girls that may just be starting their refereeing journey, or if it is something they would like to do in the future, to show them that it is possible to represent their country on the international stage.

“I am excited about the prospect of continuing to officiate internationally and the opportunities that this may bring, and I am looking forward to my first appointment!”

Suffolk FA referee development officer Ben Bowles said: “The Suffolk FA team and I would like to congratulate Isabel on the award of such a prestigious role of becoming a FIFA Match Official.

“This is testament to her dedication, commitment and work ethic to her career to be the best she can be, and Isabel is a perfect role model for any budding match official aspiring to serve within the professional game.”