‘The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated’ is a quote attributed to author Samuel Clemens, known by his pen name, Mark Twain. And it is also a good way to describe the player exit crisis that had seemingly engulfed now Great Cornard-based club Kings Park Rangers.

The club’s social media team posted out to fans last Thursday that, following defeat in their first ever Suffolk county cup match – a Senior Cup penalty shootout home exit to Stowupland Falcons – that seven players had departed and that they ‘would be making no further comment’.

On Sunday, they then posted a video of their players wildy celebrating an eighth straight victory in the Essex Suffolk Border League Premier Division while singing raucously to the tune of Hey Baby by DJ Otzi where the catchy chorus words ended with: ‘I wanna know, where the budget’s gone’.

King Park Rangers players donned Christmas hats to celebrate being top of the tree (league) with their YouTube show presenter Sami Santa Picture: Ben Pooley

But in the world of ‘fake news’ things are not always what they seem and this, as SuffolkNews can confirm, is the case with recent posts by the club who began life a little more than a year ago under two relatives of popstar Olly Murs. Both are former AFC Sudbury players, in father John Pollard (manager) and his son, and recent Yellows promotion winner, Joshua (player/chairman). They helped guide the club to promotion at the first attempt as runners-up in the Essex & Suffolk Border League Division One last season – and they are now looking to go back-to-back into Step 6.

Assistant manager Jamie Dobkins, the club’s first signing, said: “I’ll be honest, the club has a very good sense of humour, the whole seven players leaving was not true, it was all a big wind-up. We have had a couple of players leave but that’s nothing to do with the football side of it.

“It was just a bit of online banter. And you wouldn't believe how many people text me following that.

Which away dressing room will be our next night club? 👀🥳#UppaKings 🥳 pic.twitter.com/MLeAr7VVNa — Kings (P)ark Rangers FC (@KingsParkRFC) September 29, 2024

“I didn't even realise the club had put that out until I had loads of people texting me asking ‘who's left, what's happened, what's going on’.

“Even on Saturday when we turned up for the game (at Dedham Old Boys), I think their assistant or their manager did even say to me ‘I'm surprised you've enough players for today’.

“But rest assured, for all the Kings’ fans out there, we haven't lost too many, we're suffering with injuries more than anything.”

Anthony Spyrou, who had a spell at Stowmarket Town, has departed Kings Park Rangers after only playing one match Picture: Mark Westley.

Former Norwich pro departs

The club which emanated from the Pollard’s family-run Amazon prep centre business – Kings Park Fulfillment Ltd – in Pebmarsh has signed a number of high-profile players, despite claiming not to pay them, from the local non-league circuit. But perhaps none more so than the recent addition of former Norwich City professional Anthony Spyrou.

But the 24-year-old who left Carrow Road having not made a first team appearance in January 2020, but experienced loan spells with Chesterfield and Wrexham, is one of two recent departures from ‘KPR’, having made just a single outing in their Step 7 league.

Josh Jones is the other to exit in what Dobkins said was simply a search for more game time, with his new club, White Notley, ironically the next visitors to Blackhouse Lane on Saturday (3pm).

“I’ve no problem with that at all, Josh Jones has been a great servant to the club and always a good, willing soldier,” said Dobkins, otherwise known as ‘Dobbo’.

“Things haven't quite worked out with Anthony Spyro for a few reasons, but other than that, everyone else remains, it’s just our injury list is huge.”

Former Yeovil Town, Cambridge United and AFC Sudbury centre-back Curtis Haynes-Brown (groin) is one of those now frustrated on the sidelines along with former Hadleigh United captain Jack Baker (knee) while top goalscorer Ben Cannell (six in seven games) added to their woes by limping out of Saturday’s 2-1 win.

Former Needham Market and Stowmarket Town player Evan Collard had put them ahead before a quickfire equaliser.

It was not long into the second half before AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Adam Hampson scored what proved to be the winner.

They lead the table by six points, having played two games more than Brightlingsea Town.

Pair of eye-catching signings arrive

Since speaking to Dobkins, the club which has gained social media and in-person support on the sidelines from Olly Murs, have announced two more eye-catching signings.

Goalkeeper Ashlee Jones, 37, is a former professional who is know to the Pollards from his time at Coggeshall Town. He came through the ranks at Southampton and was a member of the squad that reached the FA Youth Cup Final in 2005, losing out to Ipswich Town.

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝!



Welcome to Kings Park Rangers, Ash Jones.



Ash is an experienced goalkeeper having played non league and professional football most of his life. Ash is a leader and is a player we can’t wait to see in a Kings… pic.twitter.com/dLmwzzrqgB — Kings (P)ark Rangers FC (@KingsParkRFC) October 4, 2024

He later played in the Football League for Darlington and among his other clubs are Rushden & Diamonds, Wycombe Wanderers, Braintree Town and Lowestoft Town.

Striker Karl Andrade, whose previous clubs include Halstead Town, has also joined the Kings this week following a spell at divisional rivals Tiptree Heath.

Welcome, Karl Andrade! 💙@KarlosAndrade9 agrees to signfor the Kings!



An experienced striker who scores goals everywhere he goes!



Pending all necessary paper work Karl will make his Kings debut very soon!



Thank you to @Tiptree_Heath for their help in getting this across… pic.twitter.com/kXtZzNzch5 — Kings (P)ark Rangers FC (@KingsParkRFC) October 3, 2024

It came after the club apparently, according to their social media posts, held an opening training session.