Representing her country is not something Jen Titterington ever thought was possible when she switched sports to take up rowing upon leaving university.

But following a strong performance at last weekend’s national trials, the Sudbury Rowing Club associate member will be proudly wearing an England vest when she takes to the water for the 56th Home International Regatta in Strathclyde Park, Scotland next Saturday.

Competing in the senior women’s single 2km and quad 2km and 500m events, the 30-year-old who was raised in Ridgewell, near Haverhill, will be hoping to help England follow up a whitewash regatta last year, having won all four competitions.

Jen Titterington in action at the 2024 Henley Royal Regatta and, inset, after learning of her England place Main Picture: Ben Rodford/ Inset: Laura Wheeler

Titterington, who moved to Nottingham in 2020 to further her rowing, and which is where the England trials day was held, said: “I was definitely rather surprised (to qualify), I knew I had a chance but it was always going to be tight and the results showed that.”

Five boats in her singles category ended up being within three seconds of each other but it was hers that made the cut when it was announced at the end of day briefing.

And having only taken up rowing with Sudbury aged 21, having previously dedicated herself to swimming as a member of West Suffolk Swimming Club, it provided her with a pinch me moment.

Jen Titterington has earned selection to the England team for the Home International Regatta in Scotland Picture: Laura Wheeler

“It’s definitely my biggest achievement in my sporting career,” said the former Ridgewell Primary and Hedingham School pupil.

“And it’s probably more than I ever thought I would achieve.”

It is not her first big taste of success on the water or surreal moment though with Titterington having made history in 2019, along with Ipswich RC club-mate Bev Goodchild, to become the first Suffolk women’s crew to qualify for the world famous Henley Royal Regatta.

It subsequently led to the pair being crowned Club Crew of the Year at the British Rowing Awards in 2020 with a virtual, as it was then, presentation from 2004 Olympic silver medallist Catherine Bishop.

Titterington, who now rows for Nottingham RC, has since qualified for Henley on three occasions in the single, including going out to the eventual winner in the first round earlier this month.

Looking ahead to the Home International Regatta, which will see her parents June and Steve travel up from Ridgewell, she said she is looking to savour the experience.

“It is just a case of looking forward to seeing how I do,” she said.

“It is a bit unknown for me but I’m just excited to see what happens.”