Sudbury Rowing Club member Jen Titterington admitted that she stunned herself with how well she performed on her England debut as she racked up three victories from as many races at the prestigious Home International Regatta on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who was raised in Ridgewell, near Haverhill, shone at Strathclyde Park, winning her senior women’s single 2km race with a 10-second buffer over second place, as well as taking first place in the 2km and 500m quad events.

England dominated all over the board as the team retained the trophies for junior women, junior men, senior women and senior men.

Jen Titterington after her women’s single 2km victory Picture: Ellie Stevens

“It’s definitely my top achievement, I don’t think I’ve really had time to think about it. As much as I’ve always dreamed of doing this, I never really thought it would happen,” said Titterington, who took up rowing aged 21.

“It was shock more than anything. I don’t think I really quite knew what to think because it just wasn’t what I was expecting at all.

“Standing on the podium and getting to hear the national anthem play was pretty special, especially with my parents being there to support me.

Jen Titterington and England's quad team Picture: Ellie Stevens

“It was weird being sat on the start line and, as they go through the roll call, being referred to as England. It was a pinch-me moment.”

Having travelled to Scotland on Thursdaymorning, Titterington, who moved to Nottingham in 2020 to further her rowing, enjoyed the ‘good atmosphere’ created at the event, which was fuelled by a strong camaraderie between the home nations, with competitiveness as well.

In her single 2km race, the former West Suffolk Swimming Club member, who qualified for the event at the national trials, crossed the 500m mark in third, but trusted her abilities to power on and create an unassailable lead at the front of the pack.

“I knew the Welsh girl wasn’t a major concern, but the Scottish and Irish, I knew they would go out fast, and they did,” she said.

Jen Titterington celebrating her women's single 2km victory at the Home International Regatta on Saturday Picture: Ellie Stevens

“As I started to move through, I thought ‘this might happen’ but I definitely didn’t believe it until I crossed the line.

“I have a habit of not being the quickest going out, so it’s not unusual for me to be towards the back after the first quarter. I think when my coach and I discussed it, we both knew, knowing who the other two were, that they were both going to go out quicker than me.

“To be honest, making the team in the first place was a surprise, so I don’t think I really had any expectations at all. I don’t tend to back myself very much.”

Meanwhile, Sudbury Rowing Club’s annual Regatta is being held on Saturday, with this year marking the club’s 150-year anniversary. Racing commences from 9am at Friars Meadow.