Following the signings of George Frodsham and McKenzie Bone, Long Melford boss Liam Joyce has been encouraged from what he has seen from the club’s new arrivals and his side in pre-season so far.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit announced the incomings following their 4-3 victory over AFC Sudbury Reserves last Thursday, and the duo became Melford’s second and third signings of the summer – after the arrival of right-wing-back Kelly Ayiteyfio.

Midfielder Frodsham spent time at Essex Senior Football League Premier Division side Hullbridge Sports last term – in which the 21-year-old made nine appearances during an injury-hit campaign. The former Colchester United youth player has also plied his trade for Takeley and at Step 4 with Coggeshall Town.

Melford boss Liam Joyce with new arrivals, clockwise from left: George Frodsham, Kelly Ayiteyfio and McKenzie Bone

“He’s showed real good glimpses in the final third, stretching play with his pace and offering that option forward which has allowed the likes of Ryan Gibbs to collect (the ball), and then George spins off,” said Joyce on his new midfielder.

“He’s got that experience in the forward lines and the forward areas to stretch teams, and he’s been a great addition.”

Meanwhile, Bone – a left-sided player – has already made his mark at Melford by scoring in their victory against the Yellows. The 22-year-old struggled with an ACL (knee) injury last season following his time with Saffron Walden in 2022/23.

McKenzie Bone has signed for Long Melford Picture: Long Melford

“McKenzie plays like an attacking left-wing-back but is very strong at the back. We’re playing a three (at the back) at the moment and he can drop in there and change positions without any worries,” said Joyce.

“He’s a work-horse and his engine is unbelievable.”

Joyce, who succeeded Dave Hennessey in the role as Melford boss in May, also praised the fitness and ability to stretch the pitch of Ayiteyfio – who is a former AFC Sudbury academy and Takeley player.

Following their seven-goal thriller against Sudbury, Melford were defeated 4-1 at home to Stanway Rovers at the weekend but bounced back on Tuesday night with a 5-0 victory over Halstead Town.

Kelly Ayiteyfio was Long Melford's first signing of the summer Picture: Long Melford

But while he hopes to be able to bring in a few more additions, including a centre-half, Joyce has been impressed with the attitude of his squad so far in pre-season.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve actually been surprised. I’ve been very surprised in the players’ attitudes and their willingness to take on every bit of information I’ve given them with aplomb,” said Joyce, who stressed that he is putting no pressure on his players this term, wanting them to enjoy playing football.

“They’ve told me me certain ideas which might work differently. They’ve surprised me with their eagerness and willingness to take every bit of information on board and then try and exceed it, which has been really good for me.”

Melford will end their pre-season campaign with a trip to Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday (3pm) followed by the visit of Holland FC on Tuesday (7.45pm).