AFC Sudbury broke new ground this week with the control of the whole club’s operations now being led by a female employee for the first time.

Alicja Holland, who joined the Brundon Lane club in March in a part-time capacity as club secretary and business manager, has taken over as chief operating officer (CEO) from Patrick Bell who has assumed a new position as director of partnerships.

But while female CEOs in football clubs are few and far between around the country still, it is certainly not something that phases 34-year-old Holland, having worked in breweries for a decade up to 2020.

Alicja Holland has taken over as AFC Sudbury's new full-time CEO after Patrick Bell stepped down Picture: Ashley Webb

With a background in project management and accountancy, locally-based Holland has already made a big impact at the club, and hopes to continue to do so as one of the AFC’s biggest developments, a second artificial (3G) pitch which is set to give plenty of community use benefits, comes to fruition next year.

Having been described by chairman Andrew Long as ‘the architect of her promotion’ previous CEO Bell said in a club statement: “I am thrilled that Alicja has accepted the opportunity to step up to this role which she richly deserves.

“Since joining early this year she has been a breath of fresh air! She has transformed our finance function, digitised core aspects of our operations and impressed all of us who care for the organisation.

Patrick Bell has stepped down from his role as CEO at AFC Sudbury but has taken up a newly-created position of director of partnerships Picture: AFC Sudbury

“With a broad, contemporary skill-set, Alicja is ideally suited to lead our club into its future.”

Long himself, who is now seeking a vice chair following the impact of his relocation to north Norfolk, paid tribute to Bell’s time at the helm by saying: “Patrick has been tireless in addressing systemic challenges over the past two years.

“He is the architect of Alicja’s promotion to lead the continuation of the progress which I fully endorse.

“He steps down with our two first teams at their historical highest ever league positions, but also having helped us to continue to benefit from our ability to leverage football to improve public health outcomes across the whole community.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long has paid tributed to outgoing CEO Patrick Bell and believes new incumbent Alicja Holland will continue the good work at the club Picture: Mecha Morton

“He has also developed a really talented team off-pitch; from Isaac Mennie, to Ash Webb to Bubs to Andy Message and Andy Harvison to Alicja and others as we focus on continuing to unlock the club’s potential.

“He was also a key part of the men’s first team recruitment process resulting in the successful appointment of Marc Abbott.”

Holland, who told the Free Press her inspiration for the role is current West Ham United vice-chair Karen Brady, said:“I am thrilled to accept the position of CEO at our wonderful club. I hope that I can both be of service to all 35 teams we have affiliated at Brundon Lane, plus our hundreds of youth players and their parents/guardians and managers, our hirers, community groups, tenants and partners, as well as continuing to support the ambitions of the club’s elite teams.

“There is much still to improve upon Patrick’s head start to lead the club forward as the teams progress.”

In the same statement on Monday, the club also confirmed Steve Screech, who had continued as head of media after relocating in the summer to north Devon, has now parted company with them, having taken on a similar role at Barnstaple Town.

Long said: “Steve has been a passionate supporter for many years and a valued employee over the past year. I would like to put on record our gratitude for the firm commitment and creativity he provided in the past.

“He is always welcome at our club. We wish him nothing but success with hi new life and new role elsewhere.”

Anyone interested in the ‘exciting leadership opportunity’ of vice chair should contact Andrew Long via email at aglong57@icloud.com for a candidate pack.