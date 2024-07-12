Long Melford have completed the signings of George Frodsham and McKenzie Bone.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit announced the arrivals following their 4-3 victory in pre-season over AFC Sudbury Reserves, and the duo become new boss Liam Joyce’s second and third signings of the summer.

Midfielder Frodsham arrives at The Skyline Network Stadium following his time at Essex Senior Football League Premier Division side Hullbridge Sports last term – in which he made nine appearances during an injury-hit campaign for the 21-year-old.

George Frodsham has signed for Long Melford. Picture: Long Melford

Frodsham, who is a former Colchester United youth player, has also plied his trade for Takeley FC and at Step 4 with Coggeshall Town.

He posted on X, following the confirmation of his arrival,: “New team, new league same goal.”

Meanwhile, Bone – a left-sided player – has already made his mark at Melford by scoring in their victory against the Yellows last night.

McKenzie Bone has signed for Long Melford. Picture: Long Melford

The 22-year-old struggled with an ACL injury last season following his time with Saffron Walden in the 2022/23 campaign.

The duo join right-wing-back Kelly Ayiteyfio through the door at the club.

Former AFC Sudbury and Braintree Town coach Joyce, who succeeded Dave Hennessey in the role, will see his side host Stanway Rovers in their third pre-season test tomorrow.