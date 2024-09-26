AFC Sudbury Women’s boss Luke Mallett believes his side will start to be taken seriously after they put in a valiant performance to earn a point at home to top-of-the-table Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The contest was only five minutes old when the visitors broke the deadlock but Jess Allen equalised on 71 minutes with a close-range instinctive finish.

The home side looked the more likely team to claim the three points when former AFC player Holly Kennard was sent off with 13 minutes remaining, but the Yellows could not snatch a winner at The MEL Group Stadium.

Jess Allen equalises for AFC Sudbury Picture: Nicholas Flexman

“It’s definitely a point gained. In the second half, I think we were the team that were pushing (for the win) really,” said boss Luke Mallett, speaking to the club’s media team post match.

“I’m really proud of the performance. In the first 10 minutes, we gifted them a goal by not getting out in the second phase, but I can’t fault anyone’s performance, it was top-notch from everyone.”

After their FA Women’s National League Division One South East fixture at Real Bedford was postponed on Sunday due to heavy rain, the Yellows’ midweek point extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

Former AFC Sudbury Women's player Holly Kennard is shown a red card Picture: Nicholas Flexman

This means Sudbury, who sit seventh in the table, have not lost in the league since their opening-day 5-1 defeat at Chatham Town last month.

“I think before the season and after that (Chatham Town) game, I can imagine teams and people around this league were looking at us to go down, to be honest, after just surviving last year,” said Mallett.

“A little club like Sudbury, in the middle of nowhere, competing with teams like Norwich and Cambridge City.

“I think people will start to take us seriously after some of the results we’ve picked up.

AFC Sudbury Women battled for a point with league leaders Norwich City Picture: Nicholas Flexman

“You can see from the belief of the girls, we believe we can achieve something – this year, next year, whenever that is.

“We don’t see why we can’t be up there at the end of the season.”

Sudbury will look to continue their good run of form at home to eighth-placed London Bees on Sunday (2pm).