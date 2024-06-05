Ipswich Town academy graduate and Bremuda international Reggie Lambe has returned to AFC Sudbury a year after helping them seal promotion from Step 4 – but this time in a coaching capacity for the women’s section.

The 33-year-old, who spent four months at AFC in 2022/23, following a transfer from Stowmarket Town, will help impart the knowledge from his professional career as part of Luke Mallett’s backroom staff with AFC Sudbury Women.

Lambe, whose previous clubs include Toronto FC, Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and Cambridge United, was part of former AFC men’s boss Rick Andrew’s squad that won promotion via the Pitching In Ishmian League North Division.

Former professional Reggie Lambe has joined the coaching staff for the AFC Sudbury Women's section Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

He repeated the promotion play-off trick in the recently-finished campaign under former joint Sudbury manager Angelo Harrop at Braintree Town, with his header in the second half of extra-time helping seal a 4-3 victory against Worthing in the Vanarama National League South Play-off Final.

Lambe, an attacking midfielder, is set to continue playing for The Iron in the National League next season but will also split his time with coaching at Sudbury, whose FA Women’s National League side include Bermuda Women’s captain Eva Frazzoni.

“I've always had a soft spot for Sudbury so I jumped at the chance when asked to become part of the team,” Lambe told Sudbury’s website.

Reggie Lambe celebrates scoring a goal for AFC Sudbury against former club Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“Ive watched how the girls have grown over the last few seasons so this is a fantastic opportunity for me to help drive things forward.”

Mallet, whose side retained their place in FA Women’s National League Division One South East following a historic promotion, said: “I watched with interest Reggie’s influence with Ipswich Vale last season and it was a no-brainer for me.

“We can’t wait to get started on pre season.”

Lambe, who has been capped 42 times by his country, is reportedly absent from Bermuda’s Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against Antigua and Barbuda today and Honduras on Sunday as they clash with his UEFA A Licence coaching course.