Harry Anderson came away from the England Boxing Development Championships finals weekend in Kettering with a silver medal, having drawn plaudits for making the final a real contest.

The 14-year-old became only the third male boxer at Sudbury ABC to reach a national final in the last 12 years – the period that spans head coach Neil Anderson’s time developing young talents.

Also his father, Neil was proud to see the Thomas Gainsborough Year 10 pupil gave a good account of himself against William Chaney of Brandon Boxing Club in Durham in the Under-42kg Born 2009 section at the Arena Sports Centre on Sunday, having won through Saturday’s semi-final with Bailey Brown from Evolve Boxing Club in Bedford.

Harry Anderson (right) won a silver medal at the England Boxing Development Championships finals in Kettering Picture: Sudbury ABC

“He did so well to get to the final,” he said.

“He really found his range in the last (round) and landed some quality shots in what was an excellent contest, boxed at a very high pace.

“Harry was absolutely exhausted when he returned to his corner and no more could have been asked of him, but it wasn’t to be his time as the judges favoured Chaney’s front-foot work.”

Anderson junior weighed in on Saturday for the NABGC Championships – the competition Scott Stannard got to the final of two years ago – along with club-mates Ben Baldock, Jamie Rose, Logan Street and current national Junior champion Ellie Spencer.