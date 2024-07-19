AFC Sudbury will get their 2024/25 Pitching In Southern League Premier Central campaign under way at newly-relegated Banbury United on Saturday, August 10.

Marc Abbott’s side confirmed their Step-3 status on the final day of last season, despite losing 2-0 at Leamington, following an impressive string of results in their run-in.

Banbury were condemned to the Southern League Premier Central for the upcoming campaign following their third-from-bottom finish in the Vanarama National League North last season.

AFC Sudbury's players and coaching staff celebrate retaining their Step 3 status on the final day at Leamington. Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Upon their return to the Southern League Premier Central, Lowestoft Town – who clinched the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title last season – have been given a home fixture in their curtain-raiser. The Trawler Boys will host last season’s fourth-placed side Redditch United on August 10.

Meanwhile, after their 13th-placed finish last term, Leiston will begin their season on the road at Stratford Town – who were pipped to a play-off place last year on goal difference by Mickleover. Their first home match will come on Tuesday, August 13 against relegated outfit Bishop’s Stortford.

Following the opening games, fans will not have to wait long before the first Suffolk derby of the season as Sudbury will host Jamie Godbold’s Lowestoft on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26). Abbott’s side will then travel to Leiston on Tuesday, September 10 to renew their rivalry with Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger’s outfit – with the reverse fixture taking place on Saturday, March 8.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate survival on the final day in front of their travelling fans at Leamington. Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

The next fixture between the Suffolk sides comes in the form of a mouth-watering Boxing Day clash, when Lowestoft will travel to Leiston. Sudbury will host Bishop's Stortford on Thursday, December 26 as part of their festive fixtures before they visit Royston Town two days later.

Lowestoft will host Barwell on Saturday, December 28 while Leiston travel to Harborough Town.

And 2025 will kick off with another all-Suffolk clash on New Year’s Day, which will see the Yellows visit Lowestoft as Royston Town host Leiston.

The penultimate round of fixtures of the campaign will have an extra edge to them, as Lowestoft will travel to Leiston on Easter Monday (April 21). AFC, meanwhile, will visit Bishop's Stortford.

Leiston will travel to Stratford Town in their opening fixture. Picture: Rob O'Brien

Sudbury and Leiston have both been handed home games on the final day of the season as they will host Harborough Town and Biggleswade Town respectively on Saturday, April 26 while Lowestoft travel to Alvechurch.

A full list of the fixtures can be found here.