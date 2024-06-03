AFC Sudbury are set to travel to local rivals Bury Town in one of four Suffolk derbies as well as taking on two higher-league sides as part of their build-up to the 2024/25 season.

The Yellows have announced three home games and three away matches will make up their pre-season fixtures this summer.

The meeting with their traditional fiercest local rivals Bury Town will be the penultimate game of the schedule on Tuesday, July 30 at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury will play Bury Town in a pre-season friendly, having last met in the 2022/23 campaign Picture: Mecha Morton

It will offer a first taste of ‘the A134 derby’ for Sudbury boss Marc Abbott and Bury manager Cole Skuse with both having assumed their roles last summer, following AFC’s promotion out of the Blues’ Pitching In isthmian League North Division as play-off winners.

The clubs last faced each other in the 2022/23 campaign with Sudbury winning the home league fixture 2-1 on December, 27, 2022 while they played out a 2-2 draw at Ram Meadow on August 29 which came a few days before Sudbury beat Bury 3-0 at the same venue to knock them out of the FA Cup in the first qualifying round on September 3.

Sudbury – who retained their Step 3 status in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central on the last day of last season ahead of Hitchin Town learning of a relegation reprieve last week following Coalville Town’s resignation – will return to action by hosting Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

The first of four Suffolk derbies then follow with Felixstowe & Walton United, defeated in the play-offs to enter AFC’s level, visiting on Saturday, July 13 (12pm).

Abbott’s side then travel to newly-promoted Mildenhall Town, who also now play in the Isthmian North, on Tuesday, July 16 (7:45pm).

A week later, Sudbury will travel to fellow Step 3 side Hashtag United, who will be playing out of Aveley’s ground in the upcoming season, on Tuesday, July 23 (3pm).

The away game at losing Step 4 play-off semi-finalists Bury on July 30 will be followed by a final friendly with newly-promoted National League North side Needham Market – who won Sudbury’s division last term – on Saturday, August 3 (12pm).

Needham to take on Braintree

Needham Market have also announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of their historic Step 2 campaign is set to begin on Saturday, August 10.

Higher-league Braintree Town, newly-promoted into the National League via the play-offs under former AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop, will visit Bloomfields on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

Kevin Horlock's side will then travel to Isthmian North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United in a replay of the Suffolk Premier Cup Final in April on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm), followed by a visit from another Isthmian North outfit in Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Isthmian Premier Division side Brightlingsea Regent then travel to mid Suffolk on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm), before a double header of trips to Isthmian North Division clubs.

The Marketmen will make the short trip to Ipswich Wanderers on Friday, July 26 (7.45pm), before travelling to newly-promoted Mildenhall Town on Tuesday, July 30 (7:45pm).

The pre-season campaign for the Marketmen will then conclude at Sudbury on August 3.