Suffolk’s men’s team will return to Sudbury Cricket Club’s Friars Street ground for their first home fixture of a 2025 season that will see Adam Mansfield’s side visit three new grounds.

The new campaign will see the NCCA Trophy 50-over competition played before the T20 competition for the first time.

After two away NCCA Trophy Group 2 fixtures, starting with the visit to Fakenham CC to face holders Norfolk on April 27, Suffolk will host Herefordshire on Sunday, May 11.

Suffolk appeal for a wicket versus Norfolk in last season’s NCCA Trophy tie at Sudbury CC. Suffolk will be returning there in this season’s competition to face Herefordshire in their opening home fixture Picture: Nick Garnham

The second away fixture will see a trip to Bignall End CC, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary year, to take on Staffordshire on the May 5 bank holiday. Staffordshire last played there in 1990.

Both opening away trips will see Suffolk break new ground as will the visit to Sawston & Babraham CC for the NCCA Championship match against Cambridgeshire starting on July 27.

The fixture list also includes a first visit for 55 years (1970) to West Herts CC in Watford for a T20 match versus hosts Hertfordshire. It was a ground Suffolk first played at in 1906.

Suffolk head coach Mansfield, a former Sudbury captain and coach, said he is looking to make it ‘a season to remember’ as they target silverware.

“Looking ahead to the new season with Suffolk CCC, I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

“We have a talented group of young players coming through, and they’ll be given chances to showcase their skills and make the step up from EAPL (East Anglian Premier League) cricket.

“Travelling to new grounds adds an element of excitement and challenge, and we hope they suit our strengths.

“Last season was a fantastic experience that we all enjoyed, but this year our focus is on bringing home silverware for the county.

“Our aim is to become a team that every club and player in Suffolk can connect with, make the step up to support at a higher level, and feel proud to follow. Together, we want to make this a season to remember.”

2025 FIXTURES

NCCA Trophy

Sunday, April 27 v Norfolk at Fakenham CC

Monday, May 5 v Staffordshire, Bignall End CC

Sunday, May 11 v Herefordshire atSudbury CC

Sunday, May 18v Shropshire at Mildenhall CC

Sunday, June 1 – Quarter-finals

Sunday, June 22 – Semi-Finals

Sunday, July 13 – Final

NCCA T20 Competition

Sunday, June 8 v Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School

Sunday, June 15 v Lincolnshire, Bourne CC

Sunday, June 29 v Norfolk at Woolpit CC

Sunday, July 6 v Hertfordshire, West Herts CC

Sunday, August 3 – Super 12s

Sunday, August 24 – Final at Wormsley

NCCA T20 Championship

Sunday-Tuesday July 20-22 – Buckinghamshire at Bury St Edmunds CC

Sunday-Tuesday, July 27-29 – Cambridgeshire, Sawston & Babraham CC

Sunday-Tuesday, August 10-12 – Staffordshire at Copdock & OI CC

Sunday-Tuesday, August 17-19 – Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes CC

Sunday-Wednesday, September 7-10 – Championship Final