Suffolk head coach Adam Mansfield has named an unchanged side for their NCCA Trophy Group 2 game against Norfolk on Sunday.

They will field the same XI as that which defeated Shropshire by 40 runs when they take on the group leaders at Sudbury CC (11am).

Norfolk are in pole position to qualify as winners of the group after three straight wins, while Suffolk’s fate remains in their own hands.

Josh Cantrell batting during his 30 not out in Suffolk’s 40-run victory over Shropshire – his first win as Suffolk’s new white-ball captain Picture: Nick Garnham

Mansfield said: “When you win, you want to try and keep things the same. The boys played fantastically well at Shropshire and deserve the chance to go again.”

After failing to register a win in this season’s T20 competition and then losing their opening NCCA Trophy Group 2 game at home to Staffordshire, the win at Shifnal CC was a welcome one.

“We needed it,” said Mansfield.” Confidence was a little low but we know as a group that if we play well, we can be a match for any NCCA team.

Former Sudbury captain Adam Mansfield is looking forward to taking his Suffolk side back to Friars Street this weekend Picture: Nick Garnham

“I was also pleased for Josh Cantrell to get off the mark as captain. As a new leadership team, we've fully backed him and hopefully this can be the start of some good performances.”

Norfolk will head to Sudbury on the back of a superb nine-wicket win against Shropshire at Great Witchingham CC on Sunday.

Skipper Sam Arthurton scored an undefeated 180 off 146 deliveries as Norfolk chased down Shropshire’s 295-8 for the loss of just one wicket with nearly six overs to spare.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s fixture at his old stomping ground, former Sudbury captain and coach Mansfield said: “It’s in our hands and that's how you want it to be. Norfolk are playing some great cricket and they'll be tough to beat.

“It’ll be a great day at Sudbury and I hope we can put on a good performance, for what is hopefully, a big crowd.

“We like playing at Sudbury and feel it’s a ground that suits our style of play. We are fully focused on us and playing well.

“As always, Sudbury will be superb hosts. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Angus Beames, a young seamer who plays at Maldon CC, is called up as 12th man for the first time.

“He impressed in the 2nd XI three-day game against Buckinghamshire at Sudbury and we are keen to give him a taste of NCCA cricket.

“Hopefully he can take plenty from the opportunity to be around the 1st XI,” added Mansfield.

Suffolk squad: Alex Maynard, Jack Beaumont, Darren Ironside,George Rhodes, Alex Oxley, Ben Parker, Josh Cantrell (capt), Jacob Marston (wkt), Tom Harper, Dan Shanks, Raj Singh. 12th man: Angus Beames.