The date and venue has been confirmed for one of this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Finals while it proved to be another goal-laden round in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup.

AFC Sudbury will face Step 3 divisional rivals Leiston at The Martello Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United FC, on Tuesday, March 11 (7.45pm).

The date and venue for the other semi-final, involving Felixstowe & Walton United and four-in-a-row winners Needham Market has not yet been arranged.

Leiston clear an AFC Sudbury corner during a hard-fought 1-1 draw at The MEL Group Stadium last season with the pair set to meet in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup Picture: Steve Screech

Sudbury’s women’s sides comfortably through

Meanwhile, this year’s semi-finalists in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup are now known, following the quarter-finals taking place at the weekend.

Holders AFC Sudbury, who play in Tier 4 of the women’s pyramid, had far too much for hosting Waveney as they ran out 12-0 victors.

Megan Edwards helped herself to a hat-trick while substitute Daisy Canny bagged a brace.

Ella Edwards, Lina Nagib, Alex Penny and Eleanor Rossiter also got their names on the scoresheet.

An all-Sudbury final is still possible ahead of the last four draw later this week after Sudbury Sports (reserves) won 5-1 away to AFC Kesgrave.

Elsewhere in the Suffolk FA cups

There was also a glut of goals for Needham Market who won 7-0 away at Beccles Town while Bungay Town progressed past hosting Woodbridge Town 4-2.

In the Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Second Round on Sunday, Keddington saw off hosting Mildenhall Town in another goal-laden affair, 7-5.

Three Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Third Round ties took place on Saturday with Beccles Caxton 4-0 winners at home to Exning Utd while AFC Kesgrave won 2-1 at Redgrave Rangers and Cockfield United progressed 3-2 at Woolverstone United.