AFC Sudbury Women have revealed three new signings ahead of going into their final pre-season friendly this weekend – and revealed more will follow.

Proven goalscorer Lina Nagib and attacking full-back Ellie Rossiter have both arrived from lower-league Needham Market and put pen to paper with the Yellows after impressing in pre-season.

Nagib scored an impressive 14 goals from 24 appearances (19 starts) for the Marketwomen as they finished a disappointing ninth in the Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division, the level below Sudbury, last season.

Lina Nagib (left), who has now signed for AFC Sudbury, celebrates scoring a goal for Needham Market Women Picture: Ben Pooley

AFC Sudbury manager Luke Mallett said: "Lina is a proven goalscorer whether that’s 30-yard screamers or being in the right place for tap-ins.

“Her hold-up play and technical ability over pre season has been really impressive and she adds something different to the squad which we need.”

On Rossiter, who made 25 appearance for Needham last term, scoring two goals, he said: “We are really excited to have Rossi sign with us.

— AFC Sudbury Women (@AFCSudburyWomen) August 2, 2024

“She is extremely direct and athletic, giving us a fantastic outlet from full-back going forward.

“Her one-v-one defending is incredible.

“We’re delighted to have her aboard and she is an amazing addition."

Forward Amy-Leigh Abrehart is the third signing in the last week and joins the Tier 4 club with higher-league experience with Hashtag United.

— AFC Sudbury Women (@AFCSudburyWomen) August 5, 2024

Assistant manager Stefan Mallett told SuffolkNews supporters may have to be a bit patient before seeing the best of Abrehart.

He said: “She can play either side (in the attack) and she is a really technical player.

“She is coming off a bit of a lay-off and getting herself back to fitness but she has signed for us for the season so it’s a really, really good quality three through the door with some more to come.”

Sudbury, who secured survival in their debut campaign in the FA Women’s National League Division South East last term, will host Wroxham on Sunday (2pm) in their last friendly, having thrashed visiting Chelmsford City 10-1 last Sunday.

AFC have announced 19 of last season’s squad have been retained including captain Ronni Harrison, Bermuda Women’s skipper Eva Frazzoni and keeper Millie Carter.