The chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has said its director of financial recovery was a ‘vital asset’ to the trust through this ‘difficult period’.

Jonathan Rowell is sitting on the trust’s board on a 12-month secondment from NHS England in the role of director of financial recovery and is also currently acting as the trust’s chief finance officer.

WSFT, which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital, is reimbursing NHS England for his salary of £150,000.

Jonathan Rowell is on secondment from NHS England

The trust needs to save approximately £38 million over the next three years, which is close to 10 per cent of its income.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, said: “Like many other NHS trusts, we are working hard to address our challenging financial position, and to do this we need people with the right skills and leadership experience to help us through this difficult period.

“Jonathan Rowell has extensive leadership experience in NHS finance, and he will be a vital asset to the trust and a hugely valuable colleague over the coming months.”

Mr Rowell brings with him more than 25 years of experience managing very large NHS budgets and helping other NHS trusts through similar challenging financial periods.

Craig Black’s role as executive director of resources includes the responsibility of chief finance officer.

The trust would not comment further.