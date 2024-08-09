From upscale dining experiences to endless pizza indulgence, Suffolk’s newly opened restaurants have something for everyone.

We have rounded up eight of the freshest restaurants that opened this year from across the county, including in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Newmarket, Sudbury, and Woodbridge.

Whether you are planning a night out with friends or searching for the perfect date night spot, our list features new venues that are sure to impress and satisfy your taste buds.

A glimpse of what’s on the menu at Slices. Picture: Submitted

A look inside Slices in Abbeygate Street. Picture: Submitted

Slices in Bury St Edmunds

Pizza lovers are in for a treat with Slices in Abbeygate Street, Bury, which offers a distinctive pizza experience for customers after opening in July.

Formerly Dough&Co, the revamped restaurant offers a bottomless pizza deal that lets you enjoy slice after slice of your favourite flavours – and you can pair your pizza with a glass of wine or a cocktail for the full experience.

Slices is open from Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 10pm, and on Sundays until 6pm.

The steak on offer at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill. Picture: SuffolkNews

The main dining room. Picture: SuffolkNews

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill in Felixstowe

For those looking for something a bit more upscale, Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, might have you covered.

Reopening in June after a major renovation, this steakhouse serves up signature steaks alongside a selection of English and French classics such as roasted rump of lamb, escalope of salmon, and roasted pork loin steak.

The restaurant has a varied schedule as it is closed on Mondays and open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s open for dinner only.

The sea tacos at TACOR, in Bury St Edmunds.

The eatery in Tayfen Road. Picture: SuffolkNews

TACOR in Bury St Edmunds

TACOR in Tayfen Road, Bury, has quickly become a favourite Suffolk eatery since opening in June, drawing crowds with its mouth-watering tacos.

This taqueria, led by MasterChef quarter-finalist Hannah Gregory, features a diverse taco menu and an array of sides with the menu changing every month.

For a night of taco fever, visit TACOR from Thursday to Saturday from 5.30pm to 9pm, and there’s also a lunch option on Saturdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Mr Greek in Newmarket

Since opening in March, Mr Greek in Valley Way, Newmarket, has quickly become a go-to spot for classic Greek cuisine.

The menu features popular gyros — pitta wraps filled with chicken, pork, or vegetarian options — served throughout the day as well as platters with chicken, pork, or lamb chops, that come with roasted vegetables, salads and tzatziki.

Mr Greek is open every day from 9.30am to 8.30pm and is closed on Mondays.

One of the dishes on offer includes the confit of pork ribs with a sherry bbq glaze, cashew nuts and chives. Picture: Blue Fig

Burrata with caramelised shallots and crispy chilli. Picture: Blue Fig

Blue Fig in Bury St Edmunds

Adding a dash of Mediterranean flair to Abbeygate Street, Bury, Blue Fig has been delighting diners with its flavourful dishes since it opened in February.

This bistro-style eatery offers a tempting menu featuring everything from slow-cooked beef short ribs and mojo chicken to smoky baked aubergine melanzane and Basque cheesecake.

Perfect for a date night, Blue Fig is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 3pm and 5.30 pm to 10pm and for on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm.

Franco’s in Sudbury

Since opening in May, Franco’s has introduced a touch of fine-dining Italian cuisine to Sudbury.

Situated by the river, this upscale restaurant blends traditional Italian flavours with an Asian twist, featuring dishes like Crab Linguine, braised black-garlic lamb and classic Italian options like Tiramisu,

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm, with closing times varying by day and it is closed on Mondays.

The Deben Seal in Woodbridge

The Deben Seal in Ipswich Road, Woodbridge, welcomed its first customers back in April following a huge £750,000 conversation of the Duke of York pub into a a Mediterranean haven.

Customers can indulge in vibrant Southern European flavours, from kebabs and pizzas to pasta and rice dishes.

The restaurant is open every day from 11am to 11pm and has a extensive menu leaving guests spoilt for choice.

Pommodoro in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Our Bury St Edmunds

The restaurant opened in July. Picture: Mark Westley

Pommodoro Italian Trattoria in Bury St Edmunds

Last but not least, make sure to check out Pommodoro Italian Trattoria in Abbeygate Street, Bury, which opened its doors in July.

Nestled in a charming corner of town with large windows overlooking the historic Abbey Gate, this cosy spot brings you authentic Italian flavours with freshly made pizzas, pasta, and salads.

It is open daily from 11.30am to 9am, with a slightly earlier closing time of 7pm on Sundays.