A new pub landlord has thanked the village community for their support after reopening yesterday.

Jack Couzens, 37, took over from his parents Paul and Karen as the tenant at The Greyhound, in Wickhambrook, and welcomed around 500 customers through the doors of his pub over the course of the day.

He is no stranger to the pub however, having worked alongside his parents at the venue since 2011.

The Wickhambrook Greyhound reopened yesterday after Jack Couzens, 37, took over the pub from his parents. Picture: The Wickhambrook Greyhound

Jack Couzens, 37, is no stranger to The Wickhambrook Greyhound, having worked alongside his parents at the venue since 2011. Picture: Submitted

The reopening saw long queues for the bar and barbecue, as well entertainment from Bury St Edmunds band Fuze.

Mr Couzens said: “We had a really good night with a really good turnout.

“The weather was on our side and the support has been amazing from the village community coming back in again.

Mr Couzens, new landlord of The Wickhambrook Greyhound, said the support from the village community has been amazing. Picture: The Wickhambrook Greyhound

“Fuze were amazing, and we’ll be open again tonight for the England game.”

Mr Couzens lives at the pub, and took over from his parents who decided to retire.

He wants to build on The Greyhound’s strong reputation for good, pub food and eventually extend the venue’s opening hours by taking on more staff.

Bury St Edmunds band Fuze played at the reopening of The Wickhambrook Greyhound. Picture: The Wickhambrook Greyhound

He also expressed his hopes to have an outside bar to strengthen service.

Another live music night is planned for August 10.