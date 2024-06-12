Bury Town have launched their new home shirt for the next two seasons which features a new main club sponsor with the previous one set to take on the naming rights to their Ram Meadow ground.

Nationwide group Advisory Insurance Brokers Limited, which incorporate Bury-based Towergate Insurance, who were existing sponsors of a stand, will use their brand name ‘Ardonagh Advisory’ on the club’s shirts for 2024/25 and 2025/26.

They take over from previous main sponsor, Getaway Cars, who will be moving to be the new ground sponsor, with the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium set to be rebranded as ‘the Getaway Cars Stadium’ in time for the new season.

Bury Town commercial manager Stephen Jarrold (left) and with James Yeandle, chief financial officer of Advisory Insurance Bokers Ltd with the new home shirt Picture: Richard Marsham

The new home strip, produced again by Italian sports manufacturer Errea and printed through Bury chairman Russell Ward’s official suppliers Premier Logos company, sees the gold embroidery used in a 150th anniversary kit dropped as well as an all through black-and-white stripe under the badge. Instead, the sleeves are fully blue with a broken thick white stripe on the body.

Discussing the sponsor change, Bury’s commercial manager Stephen Jarrold said: “We are delighted to welcome Advisory Insurance Brokers Limited and The Ardonagh Group on board with us as our main sponsors for the next two seasons.

“We already had a relationship with them through Towergate Insurance and are very pleased that they have decided to increase their commitment to the club for the next two seasons. We look forward to welcoming them and their clients for the new season.”

Bury Town’s Ram Meadow ground is set to be known as the Getaway Cars Stadium by the time the new season kicks off Picture: Richard Marsham

James Yeandle, chief financial officer of Advisory Insurance Brokers Limited said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to become the proud sponsor of the Bury Town first-team home and away shirts.

“Advisory Insurance Brokers Limited – which includes Towergate Insurance – is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisors, who, having held a long-standing relationship with the club, shares a real passion for the local community.

“Bury Town had an incredibly successful 2023/24 season and we’re excited to continue our support once again, wishing the club every success for the 2024/25 campaign.”

The new replica shirts will be available to purchase via the club website and at the club shop at Ram Meadow at the end of the month with an adult shirt costing £35.

Trio are retained

Meanwhile, Bury have announced club captain Josh Curry, ex-professional Ed Upson and striker Luke Brown have joined Cemal Ramadan in committing to Cole Skuse’s squad for 2024/25.