After getting just four league games of the new season to prove himself with a much-changed squad, Trevor Collins has lifted the lid on how difficult and highly pressured being a non-league manager has become.

The 55-year-old – whose managerial career began as a player-boss at Histon aged just 29 – was revealed as leaving Lakenheath by ‘mutual consent’ following Saturday’s 2-0 Isuzu FA Vase first qualifying round exit at equivalent-level Eynesbury Rovers.

It stretched the Heath’s winless start to the campaign to six games in all competitions, having suffered an Emirates FA Cup exit by a 5-1 scoreline at higher-league Cambridge City in their second game.

Trevor Collins has opened up on how hard being a modern-day non-league football manager has become following his departure from Lakenheath Picture: Mark Westley

In his one season in sole charge at Lakenheath he had guided the village club to a 10th-placed finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, but it came after helping ex-boss Ben Cowling – as his number two – to achieve the club’s highest ever Step 5 finish with fifth spot in 2022/23 as well as lifting a first league cup.

With his new-look side – following a busy summer with only a handful of players remaining – languishing on two points from their opening four league games, Collins was contacted by the club on Sunday about their concerning start which led to him reluctantly accepting they were better going their separate ways.

But the former Walsham-le-Willows boss and Bury Town assistant and director of football, whose son Matty remains a Lakenheath player, feels the situation he encountered reflected how tough life has become for a modern-day non-league manager.

Trevor Collins (right) and former professional Ian Miller, who he had appointed as first-team coach, struggled with availability of players at Lakenheath Picture: Mecha Morton

“Following a telephone conversation with the club on Sunday it was mutually agreed that things weren’t working out as hoped,” he said.

“However, I do feel that four league games wasn’t enough time, especially as everyone was aware that with a new group of players it would take time to gel. But knowing how the club felt at that early stage it really wasn’t worth prolonging anything. We have departed on good terms though.”

Asked what problems he felt led to his departure, he said: “To be honest the job is getting so hard nowadays and people just don’t realise how difficult it can be.

“A lot of players just don’t show the level of commitment any more by training etc, but they expect to play every week when they are available.

“It doesn’t matter how much work you put in as a manager to improve things on and off the pitch one thing is for sure, some players will always let you down.

“You act as a manager, coach, second father, friend and mental health worker nowadays but some players forget that and don’t give you a second thought when you need their support.

“A lot of players say they just want honesty from a manager but they are usually the first ones to leave when you have been honest with them.”

He felt the build-up to Saturday’s game – when he lost four players within 48 hours of the game, including one calling off when he was on the drive over, leading to his 37-year-old assistant Steve Holder having to take his place on the bench along with his injured son Matty – encapsulated what it can be like, despite it being a semi-professional (paid) level.

Collins added: “You just can’t compensate for these challenges late on.

“Our most experienced player (defender Taylor Hastings) then suffered a broken leg in the first half and you just begin to wonder if things just aren’t meant to be.

“Ultimately though the manager carries the can and I will always take responsibility, but whilst some of the players gave me everything they could, it just wasn’t enough in the end.”

Regarding his future plans now, Collins, who spent two-and-a-half years at the helm at Walsham-le-Willows ahead of joining Heath, has not ruled out a return to management, despite the stresses it brings. But he is certainly looking to enjoy a respite period.

“You never say never but I will be taking some time out, grab a holiday very soon and no doubt watch a few games locally,” he said.

Holder steps up as interim manager

Meanwhile, his former assistant Holder, who took his first training sessions as interim manager this week, has also backed up the picture painted by his good friend.

Steve Holder is set to take charge of Lakenheath against his former club, Hadleigh United, following Trevor Collins’ departure Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “I had five years (in management) at Hadleigh where it was a lot of stress and hard work and people do not realise what you have to do,” he said.

“Players have changed and even the way you deal with people has had to change with social media and people putting things out and judging you when they don’t know the game.

“It is nice when you are winning but it is still stressful then as you’ve got to keep people happy but when you’re losing it is a lonely place being a manager.”

Holder, whose playing career saw him take in spells at Mildenhall Town and Ely City among others, said he did offer to walk away with Collins but that they both agreed it would be better for him to stay in the interim, at least, to provide some stability to the squad they had assembled together.

“I’ve told the club I’m happy to stay for a month, maybe two, and see what happens,” he said.

“If I feel alright, I might go for it myself.”

After their FA Cup exit, Lakenheath are without a game this weekend with Holder, ironically, set to take charge for the first time away to his former club, Hadleigh, on Saturday, September 7 (3pm).

Luke Bailey will be supporting him as player-assistant.

A club statement said anyone wishing to apply for the job of first-team manager at the Pitstop Auto Factors Arena outfit should send their CV to the club by emailing tony@wagscabs.co.uk by the September 27 closing date.