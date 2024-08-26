Lakenheath have announced the departure of manager Trevor Collins by ‘mutual consent’ following their winless start to the 2024/25 season continuing with an early Isuzu FA Vase exit.

A 2-0 defeat in the first qualifying round away to equivalent-level Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday, which stretched the Heath’s winless start to six games in all competitions, proved to be the former Walsham-le-Willows boss’ last game in charge.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, who sit in the bottom three in the early table after two draws and two defeats from their opening four games, posted a statement on their X account yesterday which read: “After a conversation today between the club and Trevor Collins, it has been mutually agreed that he leaves Lakenheath FC.

Trevor Collins has left Lakenheath by ‘mutual consent’ following a six-game winless start to the 2024/25 season Picture: Mark Westley

“We would like to thank him for everything he has done for the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Collins had only been in sole charge at The Pitstop Auto Factors Arena for a year, following long-serving boss Ben Cowling’s surprise departure in August 2023.

After resigning from Walsham-le-Willows amid a tough period following player exits in October 2022, following two-and-a-half years at the helm, the former Bury Town director of football joined Lakenheath mid-way through the 2022/23 campaign.

Trevor Collins brought in former professional Ian Miller (left) as first-team coach to work alongside him before appointing former Hadleigh United boss Steve Holder as his assistant in the summer Picture: Mecha Morton

As Cowling’s assistant he helped lead the club to fifth spot for their highest ever finish at Step 5 as well as memorably lifting the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup for the first time, beating Ipswich Wanderers 7-6 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw.

He was promoted to joint manager in the summer and following Cowling’s early-season exit, with former professional Ian Miller, whom he had signed for Walsham, alongside him as first-team coach, Collins could not repeat the success last season though as Lakenheath finished in a mid-table 10th.

He brought in former Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder as his assistant for the current campaign as part of 10 new additions to his playing and coaching staff.

But after picking up two points from their opening two Premier Division games – a 2-2 home draw against Soham Town Rangers followed by the same scoreline against visiting Long Melford which was sandwhiced by a 5-1 FA Cup exit at higher-league Cambridge City – they began a run of three straight defeats.

Both league games were also at home, with the Heath bizarrely yet to play away, a slender 1-0 loss to Collins’ former club and strong starters Walsham-le-Willows on August 17 followed by a punishing 4-0 scoreline against Ely City on August 20.

It led them to United Counties League Premier Division South outfit Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday looking for a result to kick-start their season, but it proved to be another quick exit from an FA competition, losing by two unanswered goals.

It has since been confirmed that Holder, who resigned from his post at Hadleigh at the end of last season, having finished a place below Lakenheath in 11th, will be in iterim charge against his former club, ironically, a week on Saturday (September 7).

Former Hadleigh Untied manager Steve Holder is set to be in interim charge for the trip to his former club Picture: Mark Westley

Hadleigh, under Holder’s former assistant Liam Scopes, have had an encouraging start to the campaign, sitting sixth in the early table after three wins and three defeats.

A Lakenheath statement also outlined the timeline for their search for Collins’ replacement.

“Following the departure of Trevor Collins, Steve Holder will take over as interim manager with Luke Bailey supporting Steve as player/assistant,” it read.

“Steve will initially take charge of the team and all other affairs.

“Steve has said he is happy to help until they can find the right replacement for Trevor Collins.

“If you would like to apply for the first team manager role, please send your CV to the club by emailing tony@wagscabs.co.uk

“The closing date for applications is 27th September. After this date the board will review all CVs and arrange interviews with the right candidates.”

Summer signing suffers leg break

One Lakenheath player who will not be involved in that game or for the forseeable future is summer signing Taylor Hastings.

Taylor Hastings, seen in action for Ely City (red), suffered a broken leg while playing for Lakenheath at Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

The central defender who has represented Bury Town and Stowmarket Town among others, joined the Heath following a double-winning season with Thurston down at Step 7 last term.

But on just his second competitive appearance, having been sent off via two yellow cards in his first, he suffered a serious leg injury at St Neots-based Eynesbury Rovers that has been confirmed as a broken fibula.

Lakenheath posted on X: “We would like to wish @taylorhastings8 a speedy recovery after breaking his fibula in are fa vase games yesterday.”