George Grigg-Pettitt admits he will be bursting with pride as he leads his hometown club Bury St Edmunds out for their first home game of the season against Oxford Harlequins tomorrow (3pm) – and he believes it is only a matter of time until a new-look side embark on a winning run.

The 23-year-old from Hitcham, who joined the club from playing at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich in 2018, was appointed as Matt Bursey’s successor to carry the armband this summer, following the latter’s departure to Australia.

The blindside flanker admits the opportunity came early than he expected but now it has arrived, he is determined to make sure he does everything he can to make it a success for the team and himself as they look to build on last season’s sixth-placed finish.

George Grigg-Pettitt got a taste of leading the Bury team out for his 50th cap last season Picture: Mecha Morton

But they will have to quickly gel together with a squad now featuring 24 new additions, after Australian Jamie Tanuvasa, from Brother rugby club in Brisbane, who plays at inside centre, was announced as the latest signing at the GK IPA Haberden on Wednesday.

“I’m absolutely thrilled really,” he said of getting asked to be the new head of the dressing room and on-pitch leader.

“It's always something that every player would probably love to do, captain their home club.

George Grigg-Pettitt, seen scoring a try against Rochford, has been with Bury St Edmunds since 2018 Picture: Mecha Morton

“ And I've always sort of thought maybe one day in the future it might happen, but I definitely didn't think it would happen this soon. But yes, I'm excited for the challenge and can't wait really.”

Grigg-Pettitt, whose younger brother Josh captained the Colts (under-18s) side last season, is yet to end a National League 2 East match as the winning skipper, having come up just short for a second consecutive away game to leave the Wolfpack with just three points on the board.

Following the opening weekend 29-24 loss at Westcombe Park, Jacob Ford and Ben Penfold’s side, with the latter having stepped up as head coach this term as the former concentrates on his director of rugby role, lost out by just three points – 20-17 – at Henley on Saturday.

A Ruaraidh Williams try – on his return from a six-game suspension for a headbutt – had put Bury into a 17-14 lead with just over 30 minutes to play, having taken a 12-7 lead into the break. Alex Earnshaw had ran over for his third of the season which added to fellow summer signing Elliot McPhun’s opening-game try, converted by Matt Riddington.

Ruaraidh Williams scored a try on his return from suspension at Henley, though the victory slipped from their hands Picture: Mecha Morton

But Henley levelled at 17-17 via a penalty two minutes after Williams’ try before Bury’s ill-discipline cost them again, conceding a kick in front of the posts after a poorly executed lineout in their half with Max Titchener edging them in front for a lead that they were not to relinquish.

“I know we've lost the first two games, but we're definitely heading in the right direction,” said Grigg-Pettitt.

“I think Fordy will say how tight they've been and the stats prove that we're almost there. It's just the last little bit, and I think that is probably us connecting as players. I think once that does click, it'll be something really exciting.”

With so many new additions this season, following 10 departures, he added: “We've still got, albeit a slightly smaller, core group of players that have been here for a lot of seasons and know how special it is to play for the club.

“There's a lot of people that support us, and I think the home game at the weekend will show the boys that haven't experienced that yet what actually it means to play for Bury and how special it is.”

Looking ahead to the special moment he leads the side out with the armband for the first time, for the visit of newly-promoted Oxford Harlequins tomorrow (3pm), having got a taste of it when winning his 50th cap against Barnes last term, he admitted he will be bursting with pride.

“Definitely, I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait,” he said.

“I'd say probably the first away game of the season I was a little bit nervous because I'm not really one to shout and scream as I lead by the way I play on the field. But now it's definitely an exciting challenge rather than a nervous one.”

Oxford will arrive having also lost their opening two games, 47-22 at Barnes ahead of Saturday’s 38-32 narrow home loss to Old Albanian.