AFC Sudbury are one point outside of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central play-off spots in the early standings following a comfortable 3-0 victory against Stamford at the MEL Group Stadium on Saturday.

Callum Page and Josh Allen gave Marc Abbott’s side a two-goal advantage at the break before Myles Cowling netted the Yellows’ third in second-half stoppage time.

Other Southern League sides Lowestoft Town and Leiston were in Emirates FA Cup action at the weekend.

📽️GOAL: @EthanMayhew2702 hit a great strike to level Saturday's game at @BasUtdFC and give the 10-man Blues a worthy point on the road to remain 2nd in the Isthmian North Division table. pic.twitter.com/g1UAV4sehS — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town also scored three unanswered goals at nine-man Brightlingsea Regent to record their second victory back in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Tom Newman broke the deadlock after 20 minutes before the hosts were soon punished further, as Charlie During was shown a straight red card. Jarid Robson was then on hand to net a second-half brace with his goals coming either side of Charlie Collis’ dismissal, who was given a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere in the division, 10-man Bury Town earned a point at top-of-the-table Basildon United on Saturday after a 1-1 scoreline.

Callum Page and Joe Neal celebrate Sudbury's opener. Picture: Cameron Screech

Cole Skuse’s side, who sit second in the embryonic table, level on points with their weekend’s opponents, were a goal behind and a man down 15 minutes into the contest, after Ryan Horne was given his marching orders for the second time this season.

But Ethan Mayhew restored parity five minutes before the break with a stunning volley from range.

Bury were due to host higher-league Leiston at the Getaway Cars Stadium at Ram Meadow tomorrow in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup, but that first-round tie has now been postponed due to Leiston’s FA Cup replay with Brentwood Town taking priority.

The other first-round tie, involving Stowmarket Town and an Ipswich Town XI was origianlly scheduled for Wednesday, but has been rescheduled for next Tuesday (24th) on request of their opponents who, like usual, decide to forfeit home advantage in the competition.

And at the top-end of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, there were victories for league leaders Walsham-le-Willows and second-placed Thetford Town.

Reon Huckvale again came up trumps for Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s outfit as he helped his side come from behind to win 2-1 against visiting Mulbarton Wanderers – scoring the winning goal off the bench after Reece Lanchester levelled proceedings in the second half to end the Willows’ three-game losing run.

The attacker has scored six goals in 11 substitute appearances in all competitions so far this season. Another player on the bench on Saturday was skipper Jack Brame and that proved to be his last appearance in Walsham colours, as the club have today (Monday) announced his departure from the Morrish Stadium.

Josh Allen celebrates Sudbury's second goal. Picture: Cameron Screech

Meanwhile, Matt Morton’s side hit visiting Cornard United for six at the weekend, as Dan Gilchrist starred with a hat-trick, while George Diggens, Cameron King and Elliot Smith also got in on the act. The Ards, who were 5-0 down at the break, netted a consolation through JoshHughes.

Ely City are only three points off the Premier Division summit having played two games less than Walsham after goals from Aaron Hamer, Alexander Kerr and Thomas Stoker saw them ease past visiting Brantham Athletic 3-0 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Harleston Town, Stowmarket Town and Long Melford all fell victim to 2-0 defeats at the weekend against Hadleigh United, Downham Town and Dereham Town respectively, while Soham Town Rangers scored a 96th-minute winner to come from 2-0 down and clinch three points at Kirkley & Pakefield.

Lewis Jackaman’s bicycle kick sparked scenes of jubilation for the Greens, which came after Ted Johnson and Joao Varela ignited the comeback.

There was also late drama in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, as Haverhill Rovers kept their unbeaten start to the campaign alive via a 95th-minute equaliser from Ryan Twinn, who poked the ball home from close range to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Framlingham Town.

The Castlemen were cruising at the break as they found themselves two goals to the good, courtesy of strikes from Harry Brown and top-scorer Max Willett, but Ben Cowling’s side’s persistence paid dividend, after Josh Evans halved the deficit just shy of the hour mark before Twinn’s leveller.

Dan Gilchrist scores his third for Thetford Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Rovers remain second in the standings and are four points off leaders Harwich & Parkeston, who dispatched of visiting Needham Market Reserves 3-0 on Saturday, while their New Croft neighbours, Haverhill Borough, also came from 2-0 down to draw at Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers. Fraser Bull and Brandon Mckay were on target for Harry Zachariou’s side.

Elsewhere, despite netting two late goals from Kyle Baker and Charlie Webb in hope of staging a late comeback, Diss Town were defeated 3-2 at Brewers Green Lane by Holbeach United, and Halstead Town also fell the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline at Benfleet in the Essex Senior League Premier Division – despite a brace from Asa Cansdale.

Tuesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round

Leiston vs Brentwood Town

Isthmian League Velocity Cup second round

Newmarket Town vs Sporting Bengal United

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup first round

Bury Town vs Leiston – NOW POSTPONED DUE TO FA CUP TIE. Rearranged date tbc.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup first round

Sudbury Sports vs Haverhill Rovers

Haverhill Borough vs Henley Athletic

Waveney vs Framlingham Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Lakenheath vs Brantham Athletic