Long Melford will not ‘park the bus’ at Needham Market in their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tie.

The two sides meet at the Ecologic Stadium Bloomfields tomorrow night in their delayed second-round meeting, which was postponed a week ago due to a waterlogged pitch (7.45pm).

Needham Market, who have won the competition in each of the last four seasons, go into the match off the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over South Shields in National League North on Saturday.

Liam Joyce insists his side will not park the bus against Needham Market. Picture: Mark Westley

Long Melford, on the other hand, are without a win in eight games following their 3-0 loss at Downham Town and have registered just one victory in 13 matches in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this season.

It is the third season running they have faced each other in the competition, Needham winning 3-2 at Stoneylands in the second round last season and 3-1 at home in the quarter-finals in the 2002-23 season.

Despite the fact that they will be playing a side three leagues higher, manager Liam Joyce, who succeeded Dave Hennessey in May, wants his young side to go and express themselves.

McKenzie Bone in action for Long Melford against Hullbridge Sports. Picture: Mark Westley

The former AFC Sudbury and Braintree Town coach said: “They are a National League North side and I have been around National League South, so I know what to expect in terms of the physicality and quality of players we will be up against.

“It does give us an opportunity to look at other players. I am not going to go there and park the bus. That may sound crazy, but we go there as complete underdogs and I want us to go there and play football.

“If we lose 5-0, we lose 5-0, but as long as we go and play with no fear, express ourselves and play the right way I will be happy.

“I will allow them to go and play and make mistakes as it is important to do that. I don’t want us to go there and players be uptight and put themselves under pressure as it will only be a matter of time before you concede.”

Long Melford in action versus Hullbridge Sports in this season’s FA Vase at Stoneylands. Picture: Suffolk FA

The winners of Tuesday’s tie will be at home to Ipswich Wanderers in the quarter-finals.

Brantham rewarded with home tie in cup

Brantham Athletic’s reward for reaching the quarter-finals of this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup is a home draw.

The Blue Imps, who beat Kirkley & Pakefield 6-2 in the second round on Tuesday night, have been handed a home draw versus higher league Felixstowe & Walton United, who defeated Mildenhall Town 4-0 on Wednesday.

AFC Sudbury will have home advantage versus the winners of the match between Hadleigh United and Lakenheath, while both Ipswich Wanderers and an Ipswich Town XI will be away in the last eight.

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Quarter-Final Draw, ties to be played before Wednesday, October 30 (7.45pm unless stated)

Needham Market or Long Melford vs Ipswich Wanderers

Bury Town or Leiston or Lowestoft Town vs Ipswich Town XI

Brantham Athletic vs Felixstowe & Walton United

AFC Sudbury vs Hadleigh United or Lakenheath