Table-topping Bury Town have boosted their squad with the addition of released Norwich City Under-18s player Alfie Pinyoun while one of Needham Market have confirmed summer signing Harley Curtis has departed Bloomfields.

Pinyoun, who can play either as a central midfielder or at right-back, was let go by the Canaries after six years at the end of last season having joined them following an eye-catching season with Needham Market Under-13s.

After his paperwork went through on Friday, the Elmswell-raised player came on off the bench for his Bury debut in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback home win against Gorleston, replacing goalscorer Ollie Canfer in the 65th minute.

Bury Town have signed former Norwich City Academy midfielder Alfie Pinyoun Picture: Neil Dady

He joins the club his older brother Tom had played for as an under-18 following his release from Colchester United’s academy.

Alfie becomes only the third addition to Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s squad since the end of last season, the others having been centre-back Taylor Parr and left-sided player Mikey Davis (both Cambridge City).

The Blues’ Emirates FA Cup exit coupled with originally scheduled opponents Haringey Borough still being involved, means they have no fixture this weekend before returning to action next Tuesday with the visit of higher-level Leiston in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup First Round (7.45pm).

Needham release former pro

Meanwhile, Needham Market have announced one of their summer signings, former Ipswich Town and Chesterfield attacking midfielder Harley Curtis, has departed the Vanarama National League North club.

Attacking midfielder or forward Harley Curtis signed for Needham Market following his release from Chesterfield in the summer but has now left Bloomfields Picture: NMFC

The 21-year-old’s signature had been heralded as ‘a big coup’ for last season’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central champions by assistant manager Tom Rothery.

But Ipswich-born Curtis, who completed a two-year scholarship with his hometown club ahead of signing a one-year professional contract, only went on to make six substitute appearances for the Marketmen, having been hindered by a pre-season injury.

He had been a prominent member of the Ipswich Town Under-18s side who embarked on a run to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2020/21.

Curtis memorably scored the winner against Fulham in the third round ahead of the side bowing out to Liverpool in the last four at Portman Road.

CURTIS DEPARTS NEEDHAM ⬇️



The club can confirm the departure of Harley Curtis.https://t.co/yuxrQ3QcSH#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/vL4E27EtMv — Needham Market FC (@needhammktfc) September 24, 2024

After being utilised in Kieron Dyer’s Town under-21s team, he went on to link up with former Blues first-team manager Paul Cook at then National League Chesterfield following his release from Portman Road.

He also had loan spells at Braintree Town and King’s Lynn Town ahead of signing for Kevin Horlock's Needham Market squad in the summer.

The Marketmen, who lost 3-0 away to Oxford City on Saturday, are also without a fixture this weekend due to their early exit from the FA Cup. They return to action next Tuesday (7:45pm), when they begin their hunt for a fifth straight Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup title at home to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Long Melford in a second round tie.