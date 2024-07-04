Stowmarket Town announce first eight retained players for upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign
Stowmarket Town have announced the first eight players who have committed their futures to the club for next season.
The Old Gold & Blacks finished bottom of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division without a win last term after a financial reset, following donor Tom Morley pulling out.
The club turned down the opportunity of a reprieve from relegation and will ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in the upcoming campaign.
Stow boss David ‘Bart’ Lorimer, who was appointed after Richard Wilkins resigned in December, has kept hold of goalkeeper Charlie De Lara-Bell following his 15 appearances last term.
Also remaining at Greens Meadow are former AFC Sudbury Academy striker Josh Buckles and ex-Walsham Under-23s defender Kalum Benham – who both signed for the club in February.
Fresh from netting the winning penalty for Stowmarket Under-23s in the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final in May, Elliot Ballard has been retained by the Old Gold & Blacks, as well as Joel Simmons and Will Wharton-Richardson who have both progressed to the first team through the club’s under-23s and under-18s sides respectively.
Igor Grabowski and George Buxton have also been retained for the upcoming season.
Stowmarket’s 2024/25 campaign will begin on Saturday, July 27.
Stowmarket Town retained list (so far): Charlie De Lara-Bell, Josh Buckles, Kalum Benham, Elliot Ballard, Joel Simmons, Will Wharton-Richardson, Igor Grabowski and George Buxton.