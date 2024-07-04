Stowmarket Town have announced the first eight players who have committed their futures to the club for next season.

The Old Gold & Blacks finished bottom of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division without a win last term after a financial reset, following donor Tom Morley pulling out.

The club turned down the opportunity of a reprieve from relegation and will ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in the upcoming campaign.

Elliott Ballard has been reatined by Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

Stow boss David ‘Bart’ Lorimer, who was appointed after Richard Wilkins resigned in December, has kept hold of goalkeeper Charlie De Lara-Bell following his 15 appearances last term.

Also remaining at Greens Meadow are former AFC Sudbury Academy striker Josh Buckles and ex-Walsham Under-23s defender Kalum Benham – who both signed for the club in February.

Fresh from netting the winning penalty for Stowmarket Under-23s in the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final in May, Elliot Ballard has been retained by the Old Gold & Blacks, as well as Joel Simmons and Will Wharton-Richardson who have both progressed to the first team through the club’s under-23s and under-18s sides respectively.

Joel Simmons will remain at Stowmarket Town next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Igor Grabowski and George Buxton have also been retained for the upcoming season.

Stowmarket’s 2024/25 campaign will begin on Saturday, July 27.

Stowmarket Town retained list (so far): Charlie De Lara-Bell, Josh Buckles, Kalum Benham, Elliot Ballard, Joel Simmons, Will Wharton-Richardson, Igor Grabowski and George Buxton.