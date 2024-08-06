Thurston are looking forward to the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield after an ‘incredibly tough’ summer.

The Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup winners face McDonald’s Primary Cup holders Redgrave Rangers at the Getaway Cars Ram Meadow Stadium, home of Bury Town FC, on Friday (7.45pm).

The Blue Socks completed a double last season, winning Division One of the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) as well as the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup.

Thurston’s players and management are pictured before last season’s Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road in which they defeated Woolverstone United 3-1 Picture: Paul Voller

However, the club had to turn down the opportunity of Senior Division football as they were not able to get their facilities upgraded in time, with third-placed Bacton United 89 ending up taking their place.

Manager Martin McConnell returned to former club Old Newton United and all bar one of last season’s successful first-team squad have also departed.

Jack Taylor, who guided the Reserves to the SIL Division Five title and the Reserve Cup last season, has since been appointed first-team manager.

Redgrave Rangers lift the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Picture: Paul Voller

He said: “We were ready to step up to the challenge but unfortunately, we were not able to get the facilities improved by the parish council in time.

“It’s been an incredibly tough summer; we have only managed to retain one player from the first-team squad of last season, so it has been a summer of rebuilding and preparing for the coming season.

“Pre-season has been largely going well, but we have had an amount of difficulty in trying to maintain the reserve side and, despite our best efforts, it looks as though it will be one side only this coming season.”

Looking forward to Friday’s match, Taylor said: “Having guided the reserve side to a league and cup double last season, it would be an indication of our future ambitions to keep winning silverware with a young and talented squad.”

Redgrave Rangers finished runners-up in Division Three of the SIL last season to Wickham Market Reserves, in addition to winning the Primary Cup.

Manager Jordan Balls said: “Pre-season has gone as well as have hoped. A few new faces have come in and there have been some positive performances to build on.

“It’s always nice to get promoted and to have new ambitions coming into the new season to try and improve on last year’s performances.

“To be in a final before the season starts is always nice to be apart of, and I’m sure all the lads are relishing the chance to play higher opposition in Thurston to see where they are at.”

Proceeds from the match, including ticket sales, will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased on the night at the turnstile, but payment will be by card only.