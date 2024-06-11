Thurston’s departed double-winning manager Martin McConnell has said he has returned to former club Old Newton United for ‘unfinished business’.

The Macron Suffolk & Ipswich Senior League outfit based near Stowmarket have announced ‘Macca’ as he is more widely known, will be joint manager alongside existing boss James Evans for the 2024/25 campaign.

It comes after McConnell left Thurston, having pre-announced his departure, following leading them to a historic promotion to the Senior Division as Division One champions, alongside winning the Suffolk Primary Cup against Woolverstone United in his final match.

Martin McConnell (right of cup) celebrated victory with his Thurston side in his last game in charge in the Suffolk Junior Cup final at Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: Paul Voller

Having completed back-to-back promotions in his two years in charge of the Bluesocks, he decided the time was right to step away.

But with two Covid-abandoned seasons subsequently interrupting his progress with former club Old Newton United, he has decided to return to the mid Suffolk outfit to continue his journey with The Newts.

He said: “I had a great couple of seasons at Thurston but sometimes good things have to end and hopefully I can bring some good times to Old Newton.

Thurston FC manager Martin McConnell (front row) with his players and coaches after being presented with the Marcron Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One trophy Picture: Martin McConnell

“I got asked to have chat with Henley (Athletic) but feel I have unfinished business at Newton and it is a great club.”

McConnell took over at Old Newton in 2017/18 and led them a fourth-placed finish in Division One before going on to win the league the following campaign for promotion to the Senior Division, ahead of the pandemic leading to the 2019/20 term eventually being declared ‘null and void’.

“We had a really good first season being in second place to Cranes (Sports) which I still think would have gone down to the wire but Covid kicked in.

“There there was another stop-start season with Covid.

“I left at the start of the 21/22 season to go to Hadleigh (United, as assistant manager to Steve Holder) which didn’t work out for me.”

McConnell’s new club Old Newton finished third from bottom in the Senior Division last term.

Meanwhile, Thurston are yet to appoint a new manager while their place in the Senior Division is understood to be dependent on some upgrades and adjustments being made to their Cavendish Playing Field pitch to meet the requirements of the level.