Walsham-le-Willows joint boss Chay Budd has spoken on how important it has been to retain last season’s squad that achieved a top-half finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

While last term’s joint top scorer Charlie Norman departed to Step 4 Wroxham, he has made a late return to the Morrish Stadium ahead of the Willows’ curtain-raiser at Heacham today (3pm).

Walsham have only added midfielder Harrison Tompkins, but this comes as no concern to Budd.

Charlie Norman has returned to Walsham-le-Willows. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“Although it looks like we haven’t been very busy in the transfer market, we haven’t really had to because we haven’t lost anyone and we feel we’ve got a squad that can compete,” he said.

The Willows boss revealed that other top scorer Ethan Garcia and defenders Sam Nunn and Kyran Cooper all rejected interest from elsewhere to remain at the Morrish Stadium.

“Because we had such a strong finish to the season, I sort of expected that (offers to come in) to happen,” said Budd, who has hailed chairman Alan Marshall for ‘bending over backwards’ to ensure the management duo have everything they need for the upcoming campaign.

Chay Budd )left) has been reunited with Harrison Tompkins

“We’ve got a good group and I think they just want to stick together and see if they can achieve something special next year.

“Having all those players still here, the training sessions have been a lot easier, coaching them has been a lot easier because they know what’s expected of them already. We’re just fine tuning everything now and pre-season’s gone quite well so far.”

While Tompkins is the Willows’ only addition so far this summer, Budd and Ian Hubbard have promoted Reon Huckvale to the first-team squad from the club’s Under-23s side – whom he netted an impressive 29 goals in 21 appearances for last term.

Having arrived at Walsham 18 months ago from Stowmarket Reserves, Huckvale has scored twice in pre-season so far.

The Willows ended pre-season with a 4-2 win at hoe to lower-league Haverhill Borough on Tuesday, with a triallist netting all four.

Walsham, following their clash with Heacham, will host Harleston Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).